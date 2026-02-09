Advertisement
WANINDU HASARANGA

Wanindu Hasaranga surpasses Shahid Afridi in T20 World Cup record despite injury against Ireland

Sri Lanka’s premier spinner Wanindu Hasaranga delivered a performance of grit and class in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Ireland. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit:- X

Sri Lanka’s premier spinner Wanindu Hasaranga delivered a performance of grit and class in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Ireland, overcoming a hamstring issue to claim figures of 3/25 and etch his name deeper into World Cup history.

Despite visible discomfort during his spell, Hasaranga played a decisive role in Sri Lanka’s 20-run victory, showcasing his resilience and match-winning pedigree on the global stage.

Hasaranga Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Long-Standing Record

With his three-wicket haul, Hasaranga moved past Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi to become the second-highest wicket-taker in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. The milestone underlines Hasaranga’s extraordinary impact in the tournament, despite playing significantly fewer matches than most players on the list.

Most Wickets in Men’s T20 World Cups

50 wickets - Shakib Al Hasan (43 matches)

40 wickets - Wanindu Hasaranga* (20 matches)

39 wickets - Shahid Afridi (34 matches)

38 wickets - Lasith Malinga (31 matches)

38 wickets - Rashid Khan (24 matches)

*Active in T20 World Cup 2026

Match Summary: Ireland vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka opened their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland, driven by a composed 56 off 43 balls from Kamindu Mendis* and three-wicket hauls from spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Batting first, Sri Lanka recovered from early wickets to post 163, thanks to a crucial partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis. Chasing 164, Ireland were kept in check by Sri Lanka’s disciplined spin attack and were bowled out for 143, despite fighting knocks from Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers shared the spoils as they sealed a controlled victory in their tournament opener.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

