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'Want to dedicate this to mom and dad’: Shooter Sonam Maskar reacts after winning Asian Games 2026 silver in team event

Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Kochalumkal clinched silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
'Want to dedicate this to mom and dad’: Shooter Sonam Maskar reacts after winning Asian Games 2026 silver in team event
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Want to dedicate this to mom and dad’: Shooter Sonam Maskar reacts after winning Asian Games 2026 silver in team event
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