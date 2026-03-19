'Want to Give 150%': Star Indian Cricketer reveals he 'Quit Alcohol' 6 months ago ; eyes Punjab Kings' first IPL Title in 2026

As Punjab Kings prepare for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League, veteran leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a deeply personal update regarding his lifestyle and fitness. The 35 year old, who remains one of the most prolific wicket takers in the history of the game, revealed that he has completely stopped consuming alcohol as part of a mission to prolong his career and serve as a role model for younger players.

A New Chapter at 35

The revelation comes at a critical juncture for Chahal. Having not represented the Indian national team since 2023, the spinner is focused on reclaiming his peak physical condition. Speaking ahead of the season opener, Chahal emphasized that his priority has shifted toward longevity and team contribution.

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“This year, my mind has said that I will take care of my body first. And I have some good news for you: I stopped drinking alcohol. It’s been more than six months. I am 35 now. I want to be more active, and I want to give 150 per cent for my team. As a senior bowler, if I go to the IPL, I want people to see me and think ‘we have to learn something from him’,” Chahal stated.

Overcoming Personal and Professional Hurdles

The last two years have been exceptionally challenging for the leg spinner, both on and off the field. Professionally, Chahal found himself stuck on 96 T20I wickets, missing the chance to become the first Indian to reach the 100 wicket milestone in the format; a feat since achieved by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya.

On a personal level, Chahal endured a difficult and highly publicized divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Despite these distractions, his performance for Punjab Kings last year was instrumental in the franchise reaching the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. He claimed 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56 and solidified his status as the highest wicket taker in IPL history. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab reached the final but ultimately fell to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Quest for a Maiden Title

Punjab Kings remain one of the few original franchises yet to lift the IPL trophy since the league's inception in 2008. With the 2026 season scheduled to begin on March 28, Punjab will launch their campaign on March 31 against Gujarat Titans at their home ground.

The sporting world often notes that the high of athletic excellence far outweighs any temporary indulgence. For Chahal, this lifestyle change is a "better late than never" realization aimed at leading Punjab to their first ever title.

Chahal's new era

Chahal’s announcement coincides with a period of significant transition in Indian cricket. While he focuses on his fitness, his peer Sanju Samson is being tipped as a potential successor to Suryakumar Yadav for the T20I captaincy following World Cup glory. Elsewhere, the social scene remains vibrant, with the recent wedding of Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra drawing stars like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, while Sara Tendulkar recently shared glimpses of her traditional Maharashtrian look from her brother’s wedding celebrations.

For Chahal, the goal is clear: to be the senior statesman whose actions on and off the field inspire the "ultra young" generation of cricketers currently entering the league.