'Want To Play Under...': Sanju Samson Breaks Silence On Ruturaj Gaikwad Leading CSK Over MS Dhoni & Himself In IPL 2026 - WATCH

Sanju Samson has officially expressed his eagerness to play under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, shortly after the Chennai Super Kings confirmed Gaikwad would continue as captain for the 2026 IPL season. Samson, who joined CSK in a high-profile swap deal with the Rajasthan Royals, is set to begin a fresh phase in his IPL journey.

The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter had been at the helm of RR from 2021 to 2025, which initially sparked speculation that he might take over the captaincy at CSK. However, the franchise made it clear that Ruturaj Gaikwad remains their long-term leader.

ALSO READ - Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Samson Opens Up About His Role at CSK

In a video interaction released by CSK, Samson addressed both his role and his relationship with Gaikwad. He made it clear that he is more than willing to play under the young skipper and praised their camaraderie.

"Rutu is a good friend of mine. He is the Captain and I want to play under his captaincy. I want to be with him as a leader," Samson said.

This will be Samson’s first stint with the Super Kings following a decision he had already discussed with the Royals during the concluding stretch of the IPL 2025 season.

Why Samson Left Rajasthan Royals

RR owner Manoj Badale shed light on the emotional backdrop that influenced Samson’s move. He said the wicketkeeper-batter had been grappling with fatigue stemming from the team’s disappointing season.

"He's a very honest guy, and he was personally, emotionally drained. He cares a huge amount about RR, and I think having our worst season in 18 years took a lot out of him," Badale explained in an interaction with RR media.

Two states, one bond

and the emotion is always Yellove



Watch the exclusive interview with Sanju Samson

Link : https://t.co/gntu33UcNJ #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/HUE8xTJ24p — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 21, 2025

Blockbuster Trade: Jadeja and Curran to Rajasthan Royals

As part of the trade, RR received two impactful players: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. This marks a homecoming for Jadeja, who launched his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 before returning nearly two decades later. Curran, meanwhile, will be donning RR colours for the first time.

RR’s Leadership Plans for IPL 2027

With Samson’s exit, RR will be looking for a new captain ahead of the 2027 season. Ravindra Jadeja is being considered a strong contender, while rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are also expected to be in the leadership race.