'Want To Win RCB Their First Trophy': Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sets Sights On Ending RCB’s Trophy Drought In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: After over a decade since being in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad for the first time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally made his debut for the franchise in IPL 2025. His first outing came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28. While he was part of the RCB squad in 2009, he never played an IPL match for them back then. However, he did feature in one Champions League match for RCB the same year.

In a video shared by the IPL on social media, Bhuvneshwar opened up about his long-awaited return to RCB and the emotions tied to it.

“I still remember that a young boy was picked for the first time (to play for RCB) in South Africa. Then again, that memory got fresh (when I came back in 2025)... I didn’t feel like it was a new team,” he shared.

RCB's Warm Welcome Made It Special

The seasoned pacer praised RCB’s team environment and the warm welcome he received. Despite spending 11 years with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Bhuvneshwar mentioned that the transition to RCB didn’t feel awkward.

“After playing with the 11-year-old team, I feel a little unusually awkward, but RCB didn’t make me feel that way. They did good not just to me, but for everyone in the team, which is quite good,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar’s words reflect his gratitude and ease with the Bengaluru-based franchise, highlighting how well he has adjusted to his new environment.

Aiming to Win It All with RCB

During his SRH stint, Bhuvneshwar played a crucial role in their title win in 2016, even as RCB were the runners-up in that final. That season, he claimed 23 wickets in 16 games and followed it up with 26 wickets in 14 matches the next year.

Now, the experienced seamer is looking to replicate that success in red and black.

“Everything I did for the other team (SRH), I want to do it for this team (RCB) this year... I think when you play IPL, you stay somewhere to win the trophy,” he said.

Next Stop: Wankhede Stadium

Bhuvneshwar will next be seen in action during RCB’s high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of IPL 2025. The encounter is set to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, and Bhuvneshwar will be hoping to make a strong impact and continue building momentum in his RCB journey.