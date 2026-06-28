As India prepares for a high-stakes must-win clash against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's, star opener Smriti Mandhana has shared details of a special conversation with Australian batting legend Matthew Hayden that left her motivated and technically enriched.
Mandhana, a left-handed batter who has long admired Hayden's aggressive style at the top of the order, seized the opportunity to pick the brains of the former Australian opener at a brief exchange on the hallowed turf of Lord's.
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Despite India's next opponent at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup being Australia, Hayden, who is currently working as a commentator at the tournament, was gracious in sharing insights, particularly on grip and batting techniques.
"We had a good discussion about- I really wanted to know a few things about the grip and the few things," Mandhana revealed to media.
"I don't want to really go into what we spoke, but yeah, it was a good chat. I have looked up to Sangakkara sir and Matthew Hayden quite a lot. I mean, I remember even in my bad days I would go out and watch their videos. So when I saw him doing the comms in the morning, I generally don't really get excited, but I did get excited.
"He was really kind and sweet (for being open before India plays against Australia), and I think he shared a lot of things ... I hope I can apply them today in the practice," she added.
After India's six-wicket loss to South Africa, they know they likely must beat the undefeated Aussies to have a chance to progress to the semi-finals - Australia, India and South Africa are fighting for two knockout berths.
"It's an important match and everyone is aware of that. We'll go out there, work really hard, and try and put up the best which we can do. A very important match for us, a must-win for us to go through," Mandhana continued.
"We just come in, we'll see the wicket, we'll see how the conditions are and how cricket we really want to play. But we've all spoken a lot about how we really want to be playing the aggressive brand of cricket, and that's something which we'll all look to do," she added.
Apart from Matthew Hayden's best batting advice, Mandhana and India will utilise their ever-increasing big game experience.
"I feel that with the WPL, I feel the girls are also very well prepped in terms of taking the high-pressure games a little better than what we could before," Mandhana said.
"So hopefully we can take all of those experiences and memories and play the best we can tomorrow. We all have to really go out, play the ball, and not anything else. Not the situation, not anything else," she concluded.
All eyes will be on the Lord's crease to see if Hayden's crucial batting adjustments help unlock Mandhana's signature destructive form at the perfect moment for the Women in Blue.
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