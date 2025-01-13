Yograj Singh, father of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has made a chilling revelation from his playing days. Yograj who played six ODIs and a solitary Test for India between 1980 and 1981, said that he once was seconds away from shooting Kapil Dev, the then captain for dropping him from the team.

The 66-year-old, who is known for his bluntness, revealed that he went to Kapil Dev's house with his pistol but he changed his mind after seeing the former India captain's mother.

"When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason. My wife (Yuvi’s mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson. I took my pistol out, I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother," Yograj said on ‘Unfiltered by Samdish’.

"I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it. I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.’ I told Shabnam, 'Let’s go.'

That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket, Yuvi will play," he added.

Yograj further revealed why he held a grudge against the late Bishan Singh Bedi.

"These guys, including Bishan Singh Bedi, plotted against me. I never forgave Bishan Singh Bedi. The man died on his bed," he said.

"When I was dropped I spoke to Ravindra Chadha, one of the selectors. He told me that Bishan Singh Bedi (the chief selector) didn’t want to pick me because they thought I was Sunil Gavaskar’s man and because I was playing cricket in Mumbai. I was very close to Gavaskar," he added.

Yuvraj Singh's father also mentioned that he never forgave Kapil, though the World Cup-winning skipper wanted to mend their relationship.

"In 2011 when India won the World Cup, there was only one guy who was crying, and it was Kapil Dev," said Yograj.

"I did send him a paper cutting that my son did better than you in the World Cup. Kapil sent me a WhatsApp text saying we will be brothers in the next life. We will be born from the same mother in the next life. He wanted to meet me. But there is a vengeance, and it still hurts," he added.