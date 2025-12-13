'Was A S*IT Bowl, Most Would Hit It': Lockie Ferguson Breaks Silence On MS Dhoni’s Controversial Leave In World Cup 2019

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has revisited one of the most talked-about moments from the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ferguson shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni’s unexpected leave late in India’s tense chase, a decision that continues to spark debate among fans. While chasing a target of 240, India found themselves needing 52 runs from 31 deliveries when Dhoni made the surprising choice to leave the final ball of the 45th over, bowled by Ferguson, even as the required run rate had climbed beyond 10 runs per over. The moment caught Ferguson off guard, as he admitted the delivery was not up to the mark and was one most batters would normally attack.

Reflecting on the incident, Ferguson explained that he expected the ball to be punished, only to see Dhoni let it go. However, the plan shifted soon after. In the 49th over, with India still requiring 31 runs from the last two overs, Dhoni took on Ferguson and launched him for a six over Mitchell Santner’s head at backward point.

“It was a sh*t ball, short and wide. I expected most batters to hit it for a four or six, but Dhoni left it. So the plan was to have him caught the next time, knowing he would play the shot and he did. Unfortunately, in that game it just went over the fielder’s head. I think it was Santner on the boundary,” Ferguson told The Quint in an interview.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dhoni’s six briefly reignited India’s hopes of pulling off a remarkable finish. However, the momentum was short-lived. Just two balls later, a moment of brilliance in the field brought India’s chase to a crushing halt. Attempting to run two in order to keep the strike with Yuzvendra Chahal at the other end, Dhoni was caught short after Martin Guptill charged in from the deep, collected the ball cleanly and produced a direct hit that shattered the stumps.

ALSO READ - Lionel Messi's Kolkata Tour, Virat Kohli's Bengaluru Stampede, Rourkela Chaos: 3 Cities,3,605 KM; 1 Common Factor : Mismanagement; Lessons India Must Learn Before Olympic 2036 Hosting

Ferguson acknowledged Dhoni’s sharp game awareness, particularly in high-pressure situations at the death.

“But Dhoni is very calculated, especially at the death. So it was nice for Gup (Martin Guptill) to run him out in that game,” Ferguson added.

Following Dhoni’s dismissal, India’s chances effectively vanished. The team was eventually bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs, falling short by 18 runs. Dhoni scored 50 runs from 72 deliveries, including one four and one six, but his valiant effort was not enough to save India from elimination. The loss ended India’s World Cup campaign and also marked the final international appearance of MS Dhoni in Indian colours.