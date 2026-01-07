Was Bangladesh Issued An ICC Ultimatum To Either Play In India Or Forfeit T20 World Cup 2026? BCB Breaks Silence; Says This

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has strongly denied media reports claiming that the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued an ultimatum regarding Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, calling such claims “completely false” and misleading. Recent reports had suggested that the ICC rejected BCB’s request to move Bangladesh’s World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka and warned that refusing to play in India could result in forfeiture. The BCB has categorically dismissed these assertions, clarifying that the ICC’s communication has been misrepresented.

BCB Labels Ultimatum Claims as 'False and Unfounded'

In an official statement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board addressed the speculation surrounding its correspondence with the ICC.

“The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC,” the board said.

The BCB stressed that no threats or warnings were issued by the global governing body regarding Bangladesh’s participation.

ICC Reaffirms Commitment to Bangladesh’s Participation

The board further highlighted the ICC’s supportive and cooperative stance, stating that the global body remains committed to ensuring Bangladesh’s uninterrupted participation in the tournament.

“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event,” the release added.

Continued Engagement for a Practical Solution

The BCB confirmed that discussions with the ICC and event authorities are ongoing, with an emphasis on collaboration and professionalism.

“The Board will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a cooperative and professional manner to arrive at an affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

The board reiterated that player welfare remains its top priority.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team.”

Background: Security Concerns and Scheduling Issues

The controversy emerged following reports that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, allegedly on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bangladesh’s entire group-stage schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is slated to be played in India, with three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. BCB director Faruque Ahmed had earlier indicated a preference for a hybrid hosting model, similar to arrangements previously made for Pakistan.

However, as of now, no formal decision has been announced by the ICC regarding any changes to Bangladesh’s match venues.