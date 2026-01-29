Was Ishan Kishan really injured ahead of IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Viral video from Vizag raise doubts - Watch

The decision to leave Ishan Kishan out of India’s playing XI in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I has triggered a fresh selection debate, not because of tactics alone, but due to what unfolded on the field minutes later. At the toss in Visakhapatnam, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said Kishan had a “niggle” and was unavailable. Yet during India’s bowling, Ishan Kishan was seen sprinting onto the field as the 12th man, handing out drinks with ease. That visual changed the narrative and set off speculation across social media and broadcast panels.

What Suryakumar Yadav Said at the Toss

India won the toss and opted to bowl. Explaining the team combination, Suryakumar revealed that Kishan picked up a niggle during the previous match and was therefore left out, with India strengthening their bowling resources. On the surface, it sounded routine. Minor injuries often lead to precautionary omissions in a long T20 series.

The explanation mattered because Kishan had been part of India’s regular white-ball plans, and his absence directly impacted the wicketkeeping and top-order balance.

The Moment That Changed the Conversation

Midway through New Zealand’s innings, cameras caught Kishan running across the outfield during a drinks break. He did not appear restricted or cautious. He moved freely, interacted with teammates, and completed his duties like any fully fit substitute.

That single sequence fueled questions fans had not asked at the toss:

If Kishan could sprint comfortably, was the niggle serious enough to rule him out?

Was the injury explanation simply a safer public line than admitting a tactical omission?

In an era where every movement is televised, perception matters almost as much as fact.

Aakash Chopra’s On-Air Observation

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra summed up what many were thinking. On live commentary, Chopra noted that Kishan’s body language did not reflect an injured player. He even quipped that it looked more like a footwear issue than a fitness concern.

While not an accusation, the remark amplified doubts and gave the debate mainstream momentum.

Was This About Team Balance or Managing Sanju Samson?

The bigger context lies in India’s selection squeeze. With Sanju Samson under pressure to deliver consistent performances, dropping him again could have reignited criticism. Retaining Samson while citing a niggle for Kishan offered the team management flexibility without openly calling it a rotation or form-based call.

Interestingly, Suryakumar later hinted at experimentation, saying India deliberately played six batters to challenge their combination. That comment added another layer to the story and raised the question of whether clarity at the toss could have avoided the backlash.

Why Communication Matters More Than the Decision

Teams rest and rotate players all the time. Fans understand that. What unsettled supporters here was the mismatch between explanation and visuals. Calling it a rest or tactical rotation would likely have ended the discussion. Labeling it an injury, followed by footage suggesting otherwise, invited scrutiny.

For a leadership group still shaping its identity in the post-World Cup cycle, transparency becomes a leadership test as much as a selection one.