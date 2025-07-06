Was Joe Root Bowled Off No-Ball? Akash Deep’s Dream Delivery Sparks Controversy In Edgbaston Test

IND vs ENG: India’s young pacer Akash Deep made headlines on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, not only for his brilliant bowling display but also due to a controversial dismissal of star batter Joe Root. With England reeling at 72/3 at stumps while chasing an improbable 608, Akash was responsible for two of the three wickets including that of Root both bowled with searing deliveries.

Akash Stuns Root With A Dream Delivery

The moment of the day came when Akash Deep uprooted Joe Root’s stumps with a stunning in-dipper that left fans and experts in awe. Root, a master against spin and pace alike, misjudged the sharp movement and saw his off-stump cartwheeling, leaving England in deep trouble.

This was a massive blow to England’s slim hopes of survival, and the delivery was hailed instantly on social media as one of the balls of the match.

Controversy Over No-Ball Sparks Debate

Shortly after Root’s dismissal, a section of commentators and fans raised concerns over Akash’s delivery being potentially illegal. Former England cricketer Alison Mitchell, while commentating on BBC Test Match Special, suggested that Akash's back foot had landed outside the return crease a violation under MCC Law 21.5.1, which states that the bowler’s back foot must not touch or cross the return crease.

“It looks like his back foot just taps over the line by about two inches,” Mitchell said. However, the on-field umpires did not call a no-ball, and Root was given out.

What the Laws Say

According to MCC Law 21.5:

21.5.1: The bowler’s back foot must land within and not touch the return crease.

21.5.2: The front foot must land behind the popping crease with some part behind the line.

By this rule, if Akash’s back foot did touch or cross the return crease, it should have been deemed a no-ball.

Ravi Shastri Defends the Call

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box, defended Akash, saying his foot landed “inside the return crease,” and thus the delivery was fair.

“The umpires have the best view, and if it wasn't picked up, it wasn't too obvious. To the naked eye, it looked fine,” Shastri said.

Root’s Poor Run Continues

Joe Root’s form remained underwhelming in the Edgbaston Test. He scored just 22 in the first innings and fell for only 6 in the second, unable to counter Akash’s late movement. With England already three down and facing a steep chase, Root’s early dismissal compounded the pressure on the hosts.

Regardless of the debate, Akash Deep’s delivery to Root will be remembered as one of the finest moments of the series. As the discussion over legality lingers, the young Indian pacer’s impact in his comeback Test has been undeniable. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Akash’s performance has been a major boost for India’s bowling attack. India now need 7 more wickets on Day 5 to secure a historic win at Edgbaston and Akash Deep could play a key role in finishing the job.