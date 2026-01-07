'Was Okay If Virat Retired From All Formats...': Ex-India Batter From Mumbai Accuses Virat Kohli Of Taking Easy Route With Test Retirement

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed disappointment and sadness over Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket, suggesting that the former India captain ended his red ball career without fully addressing the problems that led to his prolonged dip in form. Speaking about Kohli’s exit from the longest format, Manjrekar felt the timing made the decision even more painful, especially as contemporaries like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson continue to scale new heights in Test cricket and strengthen their legacies.

Kohli's Test Exit

Kohli retired from Test cricket in 2025 after enduring a difficult phase with the bat over the final five years of his career. According to Manjrekar, the former skipper could have fought harder to rediscover his rhythm instead of choosing to step away.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He’s walked away from Test cricket, and it’s unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he didn’t quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Test cricket. But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Test cricket,” Manjrekar said in a video shared on his Instagram.