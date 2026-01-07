Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004282https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/was-okay-if-virat-retired-from-all-formats-sanjay-manjrekar-accuses-virat-kohli-of-taking-easy-route-with-test-retirement-3004282.html
NewsCricketWas Okay If Virat Retired From All Formats...: Ex-India Batter From Mumbai Accuses Virat Kohli Of Taking Easy Route With Test Retirement
VIRAT KOHLI

'Was Okay If Virat Retired From All Formats...': Ex-India Batter From Mumbai Accuses Virat Kohli Of Taking Easy Route With Test Retirement

Kohli retired from Test cricket in 2025 after enduring a difficult phase with the bat over the final five years of his career.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The former batter also revealed that Kohli’s decision to continue playing one day internationals after retiring from Tests left him more disappointed.
  • He described ODIs as the easiest format for a top order batter and reiterated that Test cricket remains the ultimate measure
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Was Okay If Virat Retired From All Formats...': Ex-India Batter From Mumbai Accuses Virat Kohli Of Taking Easy Route With Test Retirement Credits - Twitter

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed disappointment and sadness over Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket, suggesting that the former India captain ended his red ball career without fully addressing the problems that led to his prolonged dip in form. Speaking about Kohli’s exit from the longest format, Manjrekar felt the timing made the decision even more painful, especially as contemporaries like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson continue to scale new heights in Test cricket and strengthen their legacies.

Kohli's Test Exit

Kohli retired from Test cricket in 2025 after enduring a difficult phase with the bat over the final five years of his career. According to Manjrekar, the former skipper could have fought harder to rediscover his rhythm instead of choosing to step away.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He’s walked away from Test cricket, and it’s unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he didn’t quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Test cricket. But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Test cricket,” Manjrekar said in a video shared on his Instagram.

 

 
 
 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore Water Crisis
Indore Water Crisis Deepens As Congress Questions WHO Protocols And Death Toll
Himachal Pradesh news
CM Sukhu Announces Senior Residency Policy For Medical Colleges
Viral video
Watch: Pune Man Uses Blinkit To Get Help After Balcony Lockout At Night
JNU protest
JNU Protests: Should Taxpayers Fund Students With Divisive Ideologies?
men casual shirts
Grand Garage Edition Sale: Men’s Casual Shirts to Upgrade Your Style
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Slams CM Omar Abdullah For ‘Silence’ On Kashmir Issues
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 07.1.2026: First And Second Round Wednesday Draw
ISRO PSLV
ISRO New Space Mission: PSLV-C62 Scheduled To Launch On January 12
BJP
BJP Announces 34 Members For Party's New Committee In West Bengal
Men Formal Shoes
Men Formal Loafers That Speak Style