Was R Ashwin Forced To Retire From Test Cricket? India Legend Reveals Real Reason

Former India spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin has finally addressed the swirling rumours surrounding his retirement from international cricket. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin categorically denied claims that former India captain Rohit Sharma or head coach Gautam Gambhir influenced his decision, stating that the choice to retire was entirely personal.

Ashwin, who announced his retirement midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, also stepped away from the Indian Premier League in August 2025. His statements put to rest speculation that pressure from team management or leadership forced his hand.

“No one told me to go, no one said there was no place for me in the team. In fact, a few people advised me to continue, but I made the decision myself,” Ashwin clarified.

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir Asked Ashwin to Reconsider

Ashwin revealed that both Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir suggested he “think twice” before announcing retirement, but ultimately respected his personal choice.

“Rohit Sharma also told me to think about it, Gauti bhai also told me to think again. But I didn’t talk much about it with Ajit Agarkar,” Ashwin explained.

He emphasized the deeply individual nature of retirement decisions, highlighting that while advice came from trusted colleagues, the final call rested with him.

The Domino Effect: Kohli and Rohit Step Away

Ashwin’s retirement set off a chain reaction in Indian cricket. Star batter Virat Kohli, one of India’s most prolific Test players, announced his departure from the format just days after Rohit Sharma, paving the way for Shubman Gill to assume Test captaincy. Despite these departures, India showcased resilience during the England tour, concluding the series with a 2-2 draw under Gill’s leadership.

Currently, India is locked in a two-match home Test series against the West Indies, having dominated the first Test by an innings and 140 runs. In Ashwin’s absence, spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar have shared responsibilities, performing admirably and keeping India’s spin attack formidable.

Controversy Around Gambhir’s Role

The retirements of Ashwin, Rohit, and Kohli have fueled debates in Indian cricket circles. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary suggested that Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach may have influenced the sudden exits of senior players. Tiwary commented on InsideSport:

“If the senior players are there—Ashwin, Rohit, Virat—they are established and have played far more cricket than the head coach or other staff. You basically made sure these players were not there.”

Tiwary also criticized Gambhir’s consistency and squad management since taking on the coaching role, highlighting unexpected squad changes and controversial selection decisions.

Rohit and Virat Set for ODI Return

Despite the Test retirements, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are slated to return for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19, 2025. This series marks their first international assignment since India’s ICC Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year.

Both players will aim to cement their spots and showcase strong performances as India prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The squad, captained by Shubman Gill, also features Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj, among others, blending youth with experience.

Ashwin’s Legacy and Impact

Ravichandran Ashwin retires as one of India’s finest spinners, leaving behind a legacy defined by sharp turn, tactical acumen, and match-winning performances. Beyond his wicket-taking abilities, Ashwin’s influence on young spinners and his strategic insight on the field have set benchmarks for generations to come.

While debates over coaching and player management continue, Ashwin’s clarification ensures that his retirement story is one of personal choice, free from external pressures, reflecting the autonomy of a player who contributed immensely to Indian cricket.