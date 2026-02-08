Was Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli forcefully retired from Test cricket by Gautam Gambhir? Here's what BCCI said breaking silence

Amidst growing speculation regarding the internal dynamics of the Indian dressing room, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has officially addressed the rumored rift between head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran batter Virat Kohli. Despite public perception of a strained relationship following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the board has firmly dismissed claims of any ongoing conflict.

Clarifying the Kohli-Gambhir Equation

The history between Gambhir and Kohli, marked by high-profile on-field altercations during the IPL, has led to intense scrutiny of their professional bond since Gambhir took the coaching mantle. Recent reports suggested the two were not on speaking terms during net sessions, particularly following Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket.

However, speaking on the India Today Podcast, Saikia refuted these narratives. “I have never seen them fighting. They are in a very good cordial relationship,” Saikia stated. When reminded of their previous IPL clashes, the Secretary maintained a focus on their national duties: “I haven't seen it. IPL? Maybe I didn't see that match because I was with them when they were representing the country. So, IPL: watching every match is not possible.”

The Question of Squad Selection

Addressing the "perception" that Gambhir might want Kohli and Rohit Sharma phased out of the ODI setup, Saikia issued a stern rebuttal. He pointed to the objective reality of team sheets over rumors. “That perception might be there, but Virat Kohli is always in the team. Gautam Gambhir is also there. We see the results. Have you seen Virat Kohli not being a part of the team?” he asked rhetorically.

Furthermore, he dismissed reports regarding Gambhir’s alleged dissatisfaction with the "Ro-Ko" duo as "rubbish." Saikia clarified, "A lot of people write rubbish also. We cannot comment on rubbish. We don't see any such things. These things were never brought up in any meetings."

Legend Status: "Nobody Can Force Kohli"

The BCCI Secretary also tackled the narrative that Kohli was pressured into his recent Test retirement. He emphasized that a player of Kohli's legendary status retains complete autonomy over his career path.

“Nobody can force a player of the stature of Virat Kohli to change and make a decision. He is at that level. He is not an ordinary player; he is a legend in Indian cricket. Nobody can force him to make a decision unless he chooses to. The board will not interfere in any player's career,” Saikia explained.

Contractual Context

The discussion comes at a time of significant transition for the senior pros. While reports indicate that both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved from the A+ to the B category in the latest annual contracts list, their performance in the recent ODI series against New Zealand remains the primary metric for their continued involvement. Despite the noise, the BCCI maintains that the decision-making power remains with the players and the results on the field.