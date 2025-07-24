Was Sachin Tendulkar Really Dating Shilpa Shirodkar? Here’s The Truth Behind Rumour

When cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar rose to fame in the early '90s, his personal life became the subject of immense public curiosity. Among the most persistent rumours during his early career was his alleged romantic involvement with popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar. With both being prominent Maharashtrian figures in their respective fields, this tale quickly gained traction, despite being based on nothing more than a single, innocent encounter. So, was there any truth to the rumours linking Sachin Tendulkar and Shilpa Shirodkar? Let’s explore what both of them had to say.

Shilpa Shirodkar Breaks Silence on Link-Up with Sachin

In a candid throwback interview with Red FM, Shilpa Shirodkar—known for her roles in 90s hits like Gopi Kishan, Aankhen, and Hum—cleared the air around the much-talked-about rumour. The actress recalled that she met Sachin only once during the filming of Hum, owing to a family connection.

“When I was doing Hum, I met Sachin for the first time because he used to stay where my cousin brother lived. They played cricket together in Bandra East. That’s how I met Sachin. And Sachin was already seeing Anjali at that time, which was not public knowledge.”

She emphasized that their meeting was casual and brief, but since a cricketer was spotted with a film actress, the tabloids wasted no time spinning a tale of romance. Shilpa added, “I met him once, but people turned it into a full-blown affair.”

Sachin Tendulkar’s Straightforward Reaction

On the other side, the ‘Master Blaster’ himself didn’t mince words when addressing the rumour. In a now-famous interview with India Today, Sachin was asked about the most absurd thing he had ever heard about himself. His answer was direct and unambiguous:

“That Shilpa Shirodkar and I were having an affair. Because we don’t even know each other at all.”

His statement laid all speculations to rest, highlighting just how baseless and exaggerated celebrity gossip can get, especially when two famous names happen to cross paths.

Sachin and Anjali: A Love Story That Endures

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. Their love story began at Mumbai airport and blossomed quietly before being revealed to the public. Despite a six-year age gap, the couple stood the test of time. Anjali, a paediatrician by profession, embraced the role of Sachin’s emotional anchor, especially during his peak cricketing years.

The couple has two children—Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, with the latter following in his father’s footsteps into professional cricket. Their enduring relationship has become a benchmark of stability and love in the celebrity world.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Life Beyond Bollywood

After a successful run in Hindi cinema, Shilpa Shirodkar moved away from the limelight in 2000 after marrying Aparesh Ranjit, a UK-based banker. The couple later welcomed a daughter, Anoushka. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa revealed that she said “yes” to Aparesh within just a day and a half of meeting him, captivated by his honesty and sincerity.

“I never wanted to leave Mumbai, but I was so taken by his honesty that I didn’t think twice. I just went with my heart.”

Shilpa recently made her comeback with Bigg Boss and will soon be seen in Jatadhara, proving that her journey in entertainment is far from over.