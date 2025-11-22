Advertisement
NewsCricket
JITESH SHARMA SUPER OVER

'Was Team Decision And...': Jitesh Sharma On Benching Vaibhav Suryavanshi During Super Over Vs Bangladesh A

One of the biggest talking points after the match was the absence of Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 06:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jitesh did not shy away from accountability and admitted he should have taken India A over the line.
  • India was knocked out from the tournament following the loss.
Trending Photos

'Was Team Decision And...': Jitesh Sharma On Benching Vaibhav Suryavanshi During Super Over Vs Bangladesh A

India A captain Jitesh Sharma came under sharp scrutiny after the team’s dramatic exit from the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal on September 21. The side fell short against Bangladesh A in a tense Super Over, a defeat made even more agonising by the fact that India A could not score a single run in the tie-breaker.

The loss sparked immediate debate, with fans and experts questioning Jitesh’s decision to leave out young power-hitter Vaibhav Suryavanshi from the Super Over. India A instead sent Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma, but both were dismissed within two balls, handing complete control to Bangladesh A.

Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Was Not Sent in the Super Over

One of the biggest talking points after the match was the absence of Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya—two batters known for explosive starts—in the Super Over. Addressing the criticism, Jitesh explained that the team backed players who were better suited to death-overs hitting.

“They are masters of powerplay (Vaibhav and Priyansh Arya, who was also not given the chance to bat in the Super Over). But in the death overs Ashu (Ashutosh Sharma), Raman (Ramandeep Singh) and me are players who can hit at will. So it was team decision and my decision,” Jitesh said at the presentation ceremony.

However, the plan backfired instantly. On the very first ball of the Super Over, Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol dismissed Jitesh Sharma, who attempted a ramp shot but failed to make proper contact. Ashutosh, trying to clear extra-cover, perished shortly after.

India A Still Had a Chance -But a Costly Wide Ended the Match

Despite posting zero runs, India A had a glimmer of hope when spinner Suyash Sharma struck on the first ball, dismissing Yasir Ali. But Bangladesh needed just one run, and pressure told quickly. Suyash bowled a wide next ball, and although Jitesh had a brief chance to effect a stumping, he could not gather the ball cleanly. The wide gave Bangladesh A the winning run, sealing India A’s elimination.

Earlier, both teams had finished locked at 194 for six after 20 overs, setting up the tense Super Over showdown.

Jitesh Takes Responsibility for the Loss

Jitesh did not shy away from accountability and admitted he should have taken India A over the line.

“I will take all responsibility, as a senior I should finish the game. It’s about the learning, not the losing. You never know, these guys may win World Cup for India some day. In terms of talent they’re touching the sky. It’s all about learning and experience. My wicket was the turning point,” he said.

