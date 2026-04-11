'Was trying to play the ball not look at at the bowler': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence on fearless approach while facing top guns like Bumrah & Hazlewood

The landscape of the Indian Premier League has always been defined by the emergence of young talent, but the 2026 season has witnessed something truly extraordinary in the form of 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After a breathtaking performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the cricket world is drawing parallels between his Lara esque bat swing and the greats of the game. Analysts like Simon Doull have noted that Vaibhav has a distinct "method to his madness" at the crease.

Despite the massive hype and the sheer audacity he displays while batting, Sooryavanshi remains incredibly grounded. When asked if he planned to celebrate his match winning performance with a party or a cake, he remained professional, stating:

"No, no sir, it's not like that. Today we have to sleep a little early because we have to leave early tomorrow, we have an early flight, so we have to leave early."

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On fearless mindset

His ability to dismantle world class bowling attacks has left many wondering if he feels any pressure or fear. For Vaibhav, the secret lies in simplicity and sticking to the routines he established before reaching the big stage. On his batting philosophy, he shared:

"No sir, it's not like that, I just try to do what I do in practice, do the same, don't try anything extra and back my natural game."

Even when facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood bowlers who intimidate the most seasoned veterans the teenager maintains a laser focus on the delivery rather than the reputation of the man delivering it. He explained his mindset during the assault:

"At the back of the mind it stays that who is bowling, but I was trying to play the ball, not look at the bowler, and play the ball according to what it is, play my game."

Behind this mature approach is a solid support system. He credits his father and his coaches for keeping him disciplined and focused on the long term journey rather than the immediate fame of the IPL.

"Sir, papa is one and also my coaches, here my guardian is Romi sir. So all these people keep telling me that the journey is very long, this has just started, so you have to focus on your process and your work, you have to focus on the game without looking here and there."

Perhaps most impressive is his self criticism and commitment to the team's efficiency. Despite scoring at a strike rate that blew Bengaluru away, he showed visible disappointment upon his dismissal.

"Sir, if I stay on the wicket, then another 10-20 runs can be made, if we are chasing the target, then we can finish it two overs earlier, or if we set the target, then 10-20 runs can be made more. So I regret that if I am out by playing a loose shot, then the team is going minus, so I just get a little upset that I could have played longer."

Match Summary: RR vs RCB

The clash at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati saw Rajasthan Royals extend their perfect start to the season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru set a formidable target, posting 201/8 in their 20 overs, led by Rajat Patidar’s 63. However, the total was quickly made to look small by the Rajasthan top order.

Rajasthan Royals chased the target down comfortably, finishing at 202/4 in just 18 overs to secure a 6 wicket victory. The standout performer was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was rightfully named Player of the Match for his explosive 78 off 26 balls. With this innings, Vaibhav won the Orange Cap, moving to the top of the run scoring charts for IPL 2026. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, Rajasthan remains one of only two unbeaten teams in the tournament.