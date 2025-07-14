Advertisement
WAS VS NY DREAM11 PREDICTION TODAY

WAS vs NY Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XIs & Key Players for Major League Cricket Final

Get the best Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, and expert insights for the MLC 2025 Final between Washington Freedom and MI New York to build a winning fantasy team today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
WAS vs NY Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XIs & Key Players for Major League Cricket Final

The MLC 2025 Final promises a thrilling showdown as Washington Freedom (WAS) lock horns with MI New York (NY) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday, July 14, 5:30 AM IST. With both teams eyeing their second Major League Cricket title, fantasy players and fans alike are gearing up for what could be a defining match in the league’s history.

Toss Crucial at Grand Prairie: Chasing Sides Have the Edge

Out of the 14 MLC 2025 matches hosted at Grand Prairie Stadium, 9 have been won by the team chasing. This trend indicates that winning the toss and opting to field first could provide a significant advantage. The pitch conditions will also play a vital role in shaping Dream11 strategies.

Weather and Pitch Report – Rain Threat and Balanced Conditions

Weather: According to AccuWeather, Dallas is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 34°C. There is a 25 percent chance of rain, which could lead to interruptions or invoke the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Pitch: The surface at Grand Prairie Stadium is known to favor batters early on, with good pace and bounce. However, as the innings progress, bowlers—especially spinners and seamers with variations—tend to find grip and assistance. A balanced fantasy XI with multiple all-rounders is recommended.

Key Players and Dream11 Hot Picks
Washington Freedom

Mitchell Owen: 313 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches. The most consistent all-rounder of the tournament and a strong candidate for Dream11 captain.
Glenn Maxwell: 237 runs and 9 wickets. A proven match-winner who contributes in both departments, Maxwell is a popular fantasy pick.
Rachin Ravindra: 193 runs, 4 wickets, strike rate of 172.32. Offers explosive starts and reliable bowling in the middle overs.

MI New York

Monank Patel: 450 runs in 12 matches. The second-highest run-scorer of the season and the backbone of NY's batting lineup.
Kieron Pollard: 317 runs and 6 wickets. A clutch performer, especially in pressure situations, Pollard is a valuable fantasy choice.
Nicholas Pooran: 339 runs. After some inconsistent starts, Pooran is back in form and capable of delivering a game-changing performance.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks for Dream11

Head-to-Head Contests

Captain: Mitchell Owen
Vice-Captain: Monank Patel

Small League Contests

Captain: Nicholas Pooran
Vice-Captain: Jack Edwards

Grand League Contests

Captain: Kieron Pollard
Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

Head-to-Head/Small League Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous

Batters: Monank Patel, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Jack Edwards, Mitchell Owen, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tristan Luus, Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: Mitchell Owen

Vice-Captain: Monank Patel

Grand League Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous

Batters: Monank Patel, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Jack Edwards, Mitchell Owen, Kieron Pollard, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Rushil Ugarkar, Tristan Luus, Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Match Preview and Tactical Insight

Despite a shaky league phase, MI New York capitalized on the playoffs format to secure back-to-back wins in the Eliminator and Challenger. Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten fifty in the Challenger and a collective bowling resurgence have turned them into genuine title contenders.

Washington Freedom, the defending champions, had a week’s rest after topping the league table. They previously defeated MI New York on July 6 and will look to replicate that result in the final. While rest can be beneficial, rust could be a concern.

The contest is expected to go down to the wire. With rain looming and pressure mounting, the final will test not only skill but also temperament.

Expert Advice

Pick a fantasy team with more all-rounders, as they offer dual points potential on a balanced pitch. Include at least two finishers and one death-overs specialist bowler to maximize returns.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

