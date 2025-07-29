In a match where India clawed back from the brink, the 4th Test at Manchester will be remembered for two things—an epic rescue act with the bat, and a puzzling tactical call by skipper Shubman Gill. While the draw kept the series alive at 2-1, offering India a golden chance to level it at The Oval, the question on every cricket lover’s mind remains: Did Shubman Gill forget Washington Sundar could bowl?

Shubman Gill Shines with the Bat, But Strategy Under Scrutiny

Gill led from the front with his ninth Test century, anchoring India’s innings with confidence and poise. His batting continues to mature with every outing, and this knock was a testimony to his resilience under pressure. Yet, as spectacular as his form was with the bat, his decision-making as captain faced criticism—especially his reluctance to hand the ball to Washington Sundar during England’s batting onslaught.

England raced to over 300 runs with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett dictating terms early on, scoring at over 5.5 runs per over. Even as India’s pace trio—Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and debutant Anshul Kamboj—struggled to extract life from the pitch, Gill held back Sundar for an astonishing 68 overs.

Washington Sundar Breaks Silence: Subtle, Yet Telling

When Sundar was finally brought into the attack just before lunch on Day 3, he struck gold. He dismissed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in quick succession, reminding everyone why he's a genuine all-rounder. But the delay in giving him the ball led to intense debate across the cricketing world.

On Sky Sports post-match, Sundar was cheekily asked if his captain had forgotten he could bowl.

“I’m not giving any headlines this time,” replied Sundar with a smile, prompting laughter from Stuart Broad and Nasser Hussain.

“Most of the time, I’m around the square, so I’m sure I cross him every now and then... But yeah, whatever the team needs.”

His diplomatic response won hearts but left experts wondering what went on in Gill’s mind.

Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Offers Insight, But Questions Remain

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel defended the decision post-Day 3, explaining that the conditions initially favoured pace.

“Shubman just made the call to stick with the seamers longer. We didn’t bowl enough good balls early on to justify going to spin straightaway,” said Morkel.

However, the logic didn’t sit well with many, especially considering Sundar had picked a five-wicket haul in the previous Test at Lord’s.

Batting Heroics: Washington Sundar’s Redemption at No. 5

While the bowling mystery lingers, Sundar’s contribution with the bat was beyond doubt. Promoted to No. 5 following Rishabh Pant’s injury, Sundar played the innings of his life. His unbeaten 101* was crafted with discipline, patience, and impeccable shot selection. He handled the second new ball like a veteran and stitched a crucial partnership with Gill that salvaged India’s chances.

“This Test hundred feels very special,” Sundar said in a post-match chat with Cheteshwar Pujara.

“I just wanted to fight for an entire day, and that was the only message given by the coach [Gautam Gambhir].”

From being overlooked with the ball to anchoring India’s resistance, Sundar’s transformation was complete.