Washington Sundar Injury Scare Ahead of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test: India Prepares Under Shubman Gill

India’s cricket camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a tense moment on the eve of the India vs West Indies 2025 1st Test as all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered an injury scare during net practice. The promising all-rounder, fresh off a stint with Hampshire in county cricket, seemed slightly uncomfortable while bowling, prompting a quick check from the team doctor and some extra tape on his bowling hand.

Sundar’s Fitness Under Watch

Sundar, who has been a revelation for India’s Test side with his clever spin and handy lower-order batting, had a brief session in the nets but showed signs of discomfort. Reports confirmed that he asked the team doctor for additional support on his bowling hand after completing a long over. While there is no indication of a serious injury, the Indian management is expected to monitor his condition closely before finalizing the playing eleven.

This development comes at a critical juncture for India, which is transitioning from a high-octane Asia Cup 2025 campaign to the World Test Championship series against the West Indies. Managing player workload has become a priority for head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, especially with a quick turnaround between tournaments.

Key Players Rested After Asia Cup Triumph

Notably, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Axar Patel skipped the first practice session. This strategic rest allowed the team to balance recovery after their victorious Asia Cup campaign. Despite this, the remainder of the squad, led by Shubman Gill, trained rigorously for nearly three hours.

Pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who recently impressed in the unofficial four-day Test against Australia A, bowled long spells, generating notable pace and bounce despite a damp practice wicket due to earlier rainfall. Meanwhile, batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, B Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal worked on their techniques, facing a mix of pace, spin, and throwdowns.

Shubman Gill Prepares for Home WTC Debut

For Shubman Gill, this series marks his first home assignment as full-time Test captain. The young leader faced some challenges in the nets, with outside edges troubling him and a rising delivery striking his gloves at chest height. Yet, Gill remained focused, moving across different nets to face a variety of bowling combinations. His preparation reflects India’s emphasis on a well-rounded approach, ensuring the team enters the IND vs WI Test 2025 in peak form.

Selection Buzz: Extra Batter Debate

With the top four batting positions largely settled, team management faces a critical decision: selecting Nitish Reddy or Devdutt Padikkal as the extra batter. Padikkal impressed in nets, building on his 150-run knock in the unofficial Test against Australia A. Reddy, meanwhile, showcased good rhythm and provides the added advantage of being a seam-bowling option alongside Siraj and Prasidh. The decision could influence India’s balance between batting depth and bowling flexibility.