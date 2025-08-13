Washington Sundar Recalls Tough IPL Battles With Gautam Gambhir, Says, 'Would Fight At All Times'

Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder Washington Sundar made a notable entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2017 season, representing the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). Playing under Steve Smith and alongside the legendary MS Dhoni, Sundar quickly earned recognition as a promising talent. Over time, expectations around him grew, especially after getting a longer stint under the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Sundar has become a mainstay in the Indian Test squad and has continued to develop his skills across other formats.

Recalling his early days, Sundar opened up about bowling to Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2017, when Gambhir was with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He stated, “He also had No. 5 on the back of his jersey (like me). And obviously he was a left hander, who was extremely elegant. The only thing I didn’t enjoy was bowling to him in the IPL. He was someone who was super successful against me but he is an amazing human being. He has had so much faith in all of us that we would fight at all times and win the game. Really glad to see him happy at the end of the series.”

In his debut IPL season, Sundar picked up 8 wickets from 11 matches, averaging 23.12. The first time he bowled to Gambhir, the KKR captain scored 62 runs from 46 balls, with Sundar conceding 32 runs off his three overs and taking no wickets. However, in a later match, Sundar managed to dismiss Gambhir for 24 off 19 balls, bowling two overs, conceding 18 runs, and picking up two wickets overall his second wicket being Sheldon Jackson, who was out hit wicket.

After touring England, Sundar praised Gambhir and Shubman Gill for their leadership, having played four Tests in which he contributed 284 runs from eight innings at an average of 47.33, including a century and a fifty. With the ball, Sundar took seven wickets at an average of 38.57, highlighted by a four-wicket haul at Lord’s. After the series, Sundar credited Gambhir and Gill for fostering a calm and focused environment in the dressing room: “Credit to them for having such a calm dressing room throughout the series. Their communication was precise and clear on what was expected. Both of them have a lot of belief in their players and that really helps in the bigger picture.”

Looking ahead, Sundar faces uncertainty regarding his inclusion in India’s T20I squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. He was not selected for the South Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy 2025 and thus will not feature in that tournament.