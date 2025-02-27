Wasim Akram Catches Up With Young India Star, Lauds Him For 37 Ball Century Against England

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram caught up with India’s young batter Abhishek Sharma during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. After India defeated Pakistan, a video of their meeting went viral on social media where Akram was spotted praising the youngster.

“Amazing innings. I saw that innings. Keep it up. This is the start… Keep your head down and keep performing. All the best," Akram said in the video.

The former Pakistan pacer revealed that he failed to recognize Abhishek at first but then the Punjab-based batter introduced himself.

"Look, I met him in Dubai. I was in the DP World Box. I didn't recognise him first. This young boy came up to me and said 'I am Abhishek Sharma'. I said wahi 'Abhishek jisne maar maar k England ka dumba banaya”, Akram said on Ten Sports.

"I said 'well done beta'. He's a very good-looking boy. I have seen a couple of clips of his batting. I think he has got a very bright future. I gave him only one piece of advice: I said this is just the start, think you have to play for another 15-20 years for your country," he added.

Akram lauded Abhishek Sharma after he smashed a T20I century against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier this month. The left-hand batter smashed a 37-ball century in the series against England.

"The kind of talent that he has, I believe he is also a very good fielder. What a player and what an innings. A 37-ball hundred. I had heard of Boom boom Afridi and now this."

Abhishek Sharma will be in action again in the upcoming IPL 2025 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Hyderabad-based franchise has retained him for the 18th season of the league, which is set to start on March 22.