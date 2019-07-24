Wasim Akram embarrassed and humiliated at Manchester airport

Legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram has expressed disappointment over the treatment meted out to him at the Manchester airport where he was mistreated by the authorities.

The former Pakistan captain took to Twitter to reveal how officials at Manchester airport mistreated him and did not take care of his diabetes medication. It is to be noted that diabetes patients have to carry insulin in cold cases but airport officials at Manchester asked Akram to take insulin out of cold cases and put them in a plastic bag.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned and ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case and dumped into a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

Akram posted another tweet saying that he never wanted to be treated differently from others because of his celebrity status but authorities should maintain a standard of care when dealing with travelers. Akram noted that he is aware of safety issues but that does not allow the authorities to humiliate people.

"I do not believe I should have been treated differently from anyone else. I just believe there should be a standard of care when dealing with all people. I understand there are proper safety precautions but that doesn’t mean people should be humiliated whilst undergoing them," he said.

I do not believe I should have been treated differently from anyone else. I just believe there should be a standard of care when dealing with all people. I understand there are proper safety precautions but that doesn’t mean people should be humiliated whilst undergoing them. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

Akram was first diagnosed with Type I diabetes when he was leading Pakistan cricket team in 1997. He has been taking insulin injections several times daily since then. Akram was in the United Kingdom during the recently held Cricket World Cup as part of the commentary team for the showpiece event.