Wasim Akram Named In Case For Allegedly Promoting Illegal Gambling Platform

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly promoting an online gambling application. The complaint was lodged by Muhammad Fiaz with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore.

Allegations of Promoting “Baji” App

The complaint accuses Akram of endorsing a foreign betting platform named Baji, which is banned in Pakistan. According to the petitioner, Akram appeared in a poster and promotional video circulating on social media, directly encouraging users to engage with the app.

Cyber Crime Agency Confirms Investigation

Officials from the NCCIA have confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that an investigation is underway. If evidence supports the claims, legal action could be taken against the former cricketer under the Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, which prohibits such advertisements.

Wider Crackdown on Gambling Promotions

This development comes at a time when Pakistani authorities have intensified their crackdown on celebrities and influencers promoting betting apps. Recently, popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai (Saad-ur-Rehman) was arrested for alleged promotion of the same platform, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

Wasim Akram Yet to Respond

As of now, Wasim Akram has not issued any official statement regarding the allegations. The matter has sparked debate among fans and legal experts, as the cricketing great now finds himself at the center of a growing controversy.