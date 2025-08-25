Wasim Akram Reveals His Toughest Ever Opponent - And It’s Not Sachin Tendulkar

When cricket fans recall the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Wasim Akram’s name stands tall. Nicknamed the ‘Sultan of Swing’, Akram terrorized batters for nearly two decades with his lethal pace, deadly yorkers, and mastery over reverse swing. Representing Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, he picked up 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI scalps, cementing his status as one of cricket’s all-time greats.

Battling Against the World’s Best

Throughout his illustrious career, Akram locked horns with some of the finest batters in history Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh among them. Many fans and experts often considered Tendulkar his toughest rival because of the Indian legend’s unmatched technique. But when asked recently to reveal the most difficult batter he ever bowled to, Akram surprised many with his answer.

Akram Picks Martin Crowe as His Toughest Opponent

Speaking on Stick to Cricket, Akram named New Zealand’s Martin Crowe as the batter who gave him the greatest challenge. The former Pakistan pacer explained that Crowe’s consistency against Pakistan, especially during an era when fast bowling was at its peak, set him apart. What impressed Akram most was Crowe’s ability to counter reverse swing — a weapon that Akram and Waqar Younis had mastered and unleashed on the cricketing world.

“Look, this is a very difficult question to answer but if you had to pick one person who scored the most runs against us and that too at a time when nobody knew about reverse swing, I would name Martin Crowe from New Zealand. He scored a lot of runs against us,” Akram said.

Crowe’s Remarkable International Record

Martin Crowe’s international career spanned from 1982 to 1995, during which he became New Zealand’s premier batter. In 77 Test matches, he scored 5,444 runs at a brilliant average of 45.36, including 17 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His monumental 299 against Sri Lanka remains one of the finest innings played by a New Zealander. By the time he retired, Crowe held several national records, including most Test runs and most centuries, firmly establishing himself as one of the greatest Kiwi batters of all time.

Legacy of Two Legends

While Akram is remembered as the ultimate master of swing bowling, Crowe’s name continues to resonate as a batter who combined grace with grit. Their battles on the field showcased the essence of Test cricket high-quality bowling matched by equally resilient batting. Akram’s acknowledgment only strengthens Crowe’s legacy as a world-class player who stood tall against the fiercest of fast bowlers.