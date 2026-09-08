Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram has broken his silence regarding the condition and prolonged incarceration of his mentor and former captain Imran Khan, revealing that he misses him deeply and has not spoken to him in three years.
Speaking in an interview with The Athletic from his residence in Lahore, the former left-arm pacer voiced deep worry over Khan’s health in prison, urging authorities to ensure there is no compromise on the former prime minister's medical care.
"Imran Khan was my mentor. He’s my friend, I miss him a lot. I haven’t spoken to him for three years," Akram said.
"It's so unfortunate, politically, what’s happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that," he added.
Khan, who captained Pakistan to its historic 1992 Cricket World Cup triumph before transitioning into politics and serving as the country's prime minister, has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since August 2023 facing multiple legal charges.
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Akram’s comments follow renewed international scrutiny surrounding Khan’s detention conditions. During a recent Test match at Lord’s between Pakistan and England, Sky Sports aired an interview conducted by former England captain Michael Atherton with Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, who voiced grave fears regarding their father's safety and medical treatment.
The broadcast prompted a diplomatic and administrative stir, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodging a formal complaint.
While international cricketers and public figures have voiced distress over Khan’s confinement, relatively few high-profile cricket figures currently based in Pakistan have spoken out publicly.
Akram stressed that his statements come strictly from personal affection and humanitarian duty rather than a political agenda.
A Non-Political Appeal
Akram emphasized that the legal battles should not overshadow basic human rights.
"I’m speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail. We need to safeguard his health," he noted.
Speaking Without Fear
Addressing the sensitivity of discussing Khan openly in Pakistan, Akram remarked: "As long as I don’t get too into the politics or the legal side of things I can speak my mind, nobody will tell me what to do. I’m talking to you now, I’m speaking my mind and this is what’s on my mind. I don’t want to get involved in politics, I’m not a politician."
"Whatever decision has been made by the court of law… we have to… all of us kind of have to go along with it," he added.
Conflicting Information
Akram noted the difficulty in obtaining clear updates on Khan's well-being.
"We don't know what's happening, the government are saying his health apparently is fine. But I'm worried. I miss him a lot," he said.
The relationship between Khan and Akram is among the most celebrated in cricket history. Khan identified Akram's raw talent in the mid-1980s, fast-tracking him into international cricket and instilling the aggressive, fearless mindset that turned him into one of the sport's greatest fast bowlers.
Under Khan's captaincy, Akram delivered the decisive, match-winning spell in the 1992 World Cup final against England.
Akram now joins a select group of former teammates - including Javed Miandad and Ramiz Raja - who have publicly expressed concern over the 73-year-old former skipper's welfare.
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