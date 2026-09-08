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Wasim Akram voices concern over Imran Khan's health in Pakistan jail: 'I miss him a lot, haven’t spoken to him for 3 years'

Pakistan fast-bowling great Wasim Akram has spoken emotionally about his former captain and mentor Imran Khan, saying he misses him deeply and has not spoken to him in three years.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Wasim Akram voices concern over Imran Khan's health in Pakistan jail: 'I miss him a lot, haven’t spoken to him for 3 years'
Image Credit: Representative image (Credit: AI)

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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