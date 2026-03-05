'Wasn't a choke, it was a bloody walloping': SA coach rejects ‘Chokers’ tag after Semi-Final exit vs NZ

Following a devastating nine wicket loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has offered a blunt and humorous assessment of his team’s performance. Speaking at Eden Gardens, Conrad dismissed suggestions that the Proteas had "choked," instead insisting that they were simply outplayed in every department by a superior Black Caps side.

Rejecting the Narrative

South Africa entered the match with an unbeaten record in the tournament, including a comprehensive victory over India. However, they were dismantled by a record-breaking 33-ball century from New Zealand opener Finn Allen. When asked if the familiar "chokers" tag applied to this performance, Conrad was remarkably candid.

"I don't know if tonight was a choke. I thought it was a bloody walloping. I think in order for you to choke, you must have had a sniff in the game," Conrad told reporters. He further used local South African slang to describe the intensity of the defeat: "We didn't have a sniff. In South Africa, we say we got moered snotklap, also a South African word meaning a real hiding." For context, "snotklap" refers to a slap so hard it makes the recipient's nose run.

Tactical Failure and Lack of Momentum

The match began poorly for the Proteas after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner elected to bowl. Spinner Cole McConchie removed both left handed openers, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, early. By the 11th over, South Africa was reeling at 77 for 5. A late surge from Marco Jansen, who scored an unbeaten 55 off 30 balls, pushed the total to 169 for 8, but it proved insufficient.

"They strangled us up front, we lost wickets and we didn't get any sort of momentum going," Conrad admitted. "A hell of a lot didn't go right tonight, but that was probably enforced because they were so good and they never gave us a sniff. I'm not going to sit here and try and make excuses for a bad night. We weren't good and they were excellent."

Bracing for the Backlash

Despite the painful nature of the exit, which mirrored the heartbreak of the 2015 World Cup semi-final, Conrad expressed immense pride in his squad. He acknowledged that many did not expect the team to reach the final four given their form prior to departing for the tournament.

"There'll be enough people that are going to be jumping on the bandwagon but we did so many special things. I'm so proud of these guys," he said. "I don't think many people gave us much of a chance of even getting into a semi-final when we left the shores, given our form before that. But that's no consolation or anything like that. I think it's cue the abuse now and there'll be enough of it."

Looking Ahead to Consolation

The Proteas will not have much time to dwell on the loss as they are scheduled to tour New Zealand almost immediately. The five match T20I series will run from March 15 to March 25, 2026, offering South Africa a swift opportunity to seek redemption and find consolation after their World Cup dreams were cut short in Kolkata.