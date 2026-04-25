'Wasn't a purposeful omission...': KKR breaks silence on releasing Shreyas Iyer despite winning trophy in IPL 2024

In a move that remains a point of intense discussion, Shreyas Iyer was let go by the Kolkata Knight Riders following their triumphant IPL 2024 campaign. The middle order batsman was later acquired by the Punjab Kings for a staggering fee of Rs 26.75 crore. While Iyer has since flourished leading Punjab to the 2025 final and maintaining a six game unbeaten streak in the current 2026 season Chandrakant Pandit has finally broken his silence on the reasoning behind the franchise's decision.

Strategy Over Sentiment

Chandrakant Pandit, the decorated domestic coach who led KKR to the 2024 title, is no longer with the squad but recently spoke about the choice to release the winning captain. Speaking to RevSportz, Pandit expressed his personal regret while citing organizational logic:

"Unfortunately, we missed him. Shreyas is a wonderful player who won the trophy for KKR as captain, and I admire the way he handled the team. But sometimes, certain circumstances and broader strategies force you to let such players go. Obviously, as a coach at KKR, I felt bad about that. It wasn't a purposeful omission, but things simply didn't work out for us. It isn't only Shreyas; I feel the same about Phil Salt and others. I would really like to show my appreciation for the owners, Mr Shah Rukh Khan, Mr Jay Mehta, and Juhi Chawla, and CEO Venky Mysore. They were all very supportive."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - 'There was intent and...': Virat Kohli's cheeky strike rate jibe after yet another match-winning chase vs GT goes viral

National Team Competition

Pandit also addressed why a player of Iyer's caliber often finds it difficult to secure a permanent role in India's T20I lineup. He attributed this to the sheer volume of talent in the country:

"Shreyas has been part of the Indian team and has delivered strong performances. Unfortunately, he was left out, but situations like this are not uncommon. When building a team, there is always the challenge of balancing experience with the need to groom new talent. With the depth of talent available, it becomes difficult to provide opportunities to every deserving player. There is always competition, and often, equally capable replacements are available. That said, Shreyas has been leading Punjab impressively, and his batting reflects noticeable maturity. He plays with a fearless mindset, focusing less on the situation and more on winning the game, which is evident in the way he constructs his innings."

The Case for a Comeback

Iyer's current statistics are undeniable; in five innings this season, he has amassed 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 182.45. Pandit believes these performances warrant a return to the national colors, comparing his situation to domestic legends of the past:

"It would be great to see him get another opportunity. Missing out on the World Cup is disappointing, but such decisions rest with the selection committee and shouldn't simply be criticised. In the past, we have seen similar cases, such as Padmakar Shivalkar, who performed exceptionally in domestic cricket but could not break into the national side due to the presence of Bishan Singh Bedi. These situations are part of the game, and Shreyas seems to understand that well. His current form and determination show that he is focused on making a comeback rather than dwelling on his omission. His performances indicate he is serious about returning to the team, and that is exactly the attitude he is showing."