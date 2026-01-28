In a profoundly moving and candid conversation, India’s legendary World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has finally disclosed the psychological and professional factors that led to his international retirement. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, the iconic all:rounder explained that his decision to walk away in June 2019 was triggered by a feeling of being undervalued within the team environment.

The Turning Point

Yuvraj Singh officially retired from all formats of the game in 2019, a move that followed his high:profile exclusion from the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup. While many fans speculated about his physical fitness, Yuvraj clarified that his mental state was the primary driver. He admitted that after a career defined by massive achievements, including his heroics in the 2011 World Cup, he reached a point where he no longer found joy in the sport.

"I was not enjoying my game. I had a feeling that why am I playing cricket when I'm not enjoying it? I was not feeling supported. I was not feeling respected. And I felt, why do I need to do this when I don't have this? Why am I lingering on to something that I'm not enjoying? Why do I need to play? To prove what? I can't do more than this, mentally or physically, and it was hurting me. And the day I stopped, I was myself again," Yuvraj stated during the interview.

Early Career Friction: The Navjot Singh Sidhu Comment

Yuvraj also reflected on a critical moment from his formative years that shaped his legendary resilience. As a 13:year:old, his talent was famously dismissed by former cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu. While Yuvraj maintains a balanced view of the incident today, his father, Yograj Singh, famously took the critique as a personal insult.

Discussing the event, Yuvraj noted: "Now, when I look back at it, I just think he didn't have the time to have a proper look at me. He was just like being nice to my dad. Then obviously, he was playing for India at that time, so he probably would have said that. I was 13:14 at that time, just figuring out a sport. I don't take it personally, but my father took it personally."

Legacy and Redemption

The dismissive remarks from Sidhu served as the ultimate motivation for Yograj Singh, who intensified his son's training to an extreme degree. This early adversity transformed Yuvraj from a doubted teenager into one of the most feared match:winners in white:ball history. Ultimately, Yuvraj chose to retire on his own terms to preserve his peace of mind, concluding that he had nothing left to prove to the world of cricket.