WATCH- 41-Year-Old ABD de Villers Turns Back The Clock, Scores 41 Ball Century For SA Champions

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers lit up the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 with a stunning century against England Champions on Thursday, July 24. The match, played at Grace Road in Leicester, saw the South Africa Champions chase down a target of 153 with absolute ease, thanks to a blistering 116* from the former Proteas captain. De Villiers, opening the innings, was in full flow from the very beginning. He reached his hundred in just 41 balls and eventually finished unbeaten on 116 off 51 deliveries. His innings included 15 boundaries and 7 towering sixes. The South Africa Champions chased the target in only 12.2 overs, securing a 10-wicket victory. Hashim Amla, who opened alongside De Villiers, contributed an unbeaten 29 off 25 balls as the duo added a flawless 153-run opening partnership.

Earlier in the match, AB de Villiers, leading the South African side, won the toss and opted to bowl first. England Champions managed to score 152 for 6 in their 20 overs. Phil Mustard top-scored with 39 off 33 balls, while Samit Patel chipped in with 24 off 16. For South Africa, Imran Tahir bowled an economical spell, taking 2 wickets for 17 runs in his 4 overs. Wayne Parnell also claimed 2 wickets but was a bit expensive, giving away 36 runs.

This innings came just two days after De Villiers impressed against India Champions on July 22. Batting at No. 4 at the County Ground in Northampton, he scored an unbeaten 63 off 30 balls, guiding South Africa to a strong total of 208/6. In reply, India Champions were bowled out for 111 in 18.2 overs, giving the South African side a thumping win. AB de Villiers has now delivered back-to-back match-winning performances, showcasing the same brilliance that made him a legend during his international career.

Up next, South Africa Champions will face Pakistan Champions in the ninth league match of WCL 2025 on Friday, July 25, once again at Grace Road in Leicester. Fans can expect another high-octane clash as ABD looks to continue his fiery form.