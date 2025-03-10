Watch: 75-Year-Old Sunil Gavaskar’s Joyful Dance Goes Viral As Rohit Sharma Leads India To Historic Champions Trophy Win

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar’s childlike dance has taken the internet by storm following India’s thrilling Champions Trophy 2025 victory. As Rohit Sharma and his men lifted the coveted silverware in Dubai, the 75-year-old cricket icon couldn’t contain his joy, breaking into an impromptu celebratory dance that quickly went viral on social media. Gavaskar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, was on the commentary panel for the tournament, which made its return after an eight-year hiatus. His exuberant reaction underscored the sheer elation of witnessing India’s unbeaten campaign culminate in yet another ICC triumph.

India's Road to Glory

India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting final to secure their third Champions Trophy title, having previously shared the trophy in 2002 and clinched it outright in 2013. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first, marking Rohit Sharma’s 12th consecutive toss loss in ODIs.

New Zealand’s innings saw young sensation Rachin Ravindra get off to a solid start before Varun Chakaravarthy struck, dismissing Will Young lbw in the eighth over. By the 13th over, the Kiwis were in trouble, losing both Ravindra (37) and skipper Kane Williamson (11). However, a resilient 50 from Daryl Mitchell and an explosive unbeaten half-century from Michael Bracewell propelled New Zealand to a competitive 251/7 in 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma Leads from the Front

In response, India’s captain Rohit Sharma produced a vintage knock, smashing 76 off 83 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes. After a string of low scores in the tournament, the seasoned opener delivered when it mattered most, giving India the perfect platform for the chase.

Despite a few hiccups along the way, key contributions from Shreyas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (29), KL Rahul (34*), and Hardik Pandya (19) ensured India crossed the finish line with four wickets and an over to spare.

Gavaskar's Dance Steals the Spotlight

As India sealed the win, Sunil Gavaskar’s ecstatic reaction added an extra layer of charm to the celebrations. The veteran cricketer-turned-commentator was seen dancing in the broadcast studio alongside sports presenter Mayanti Langer, who couldn’t hold back her laughter. Social media erupted with fans sharing clips of his delightful moves, making him an overnight viral sensation.

“Sunil Gavaskar’s dance is the purest form of cricket joy! What a moment!” – A fan on X (formerly Twitter)

Rohit Sharma: India's Most Successful Modern-Day Captain?

With this victory, Rohit Sharma secured his second ICC trophy as captain, having led India to T20 World Cup glory in 2024. His achievement places him ahead of Indian greats like Sourav Ganguly (2002 Champions Trophy) and Kapil Dev (1983 ODI World Cup), while drawing him closer to MS Dhoni, who remains India’s most successful captain with three ICC trophies.

This win also marks India’s fourth consecutive ICC final in just two years, following the 2023 World Test Championship final, the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Rohit now holds the unique distinction of leading India to all four major ICC finals within a short span.

A Record-Breaking Triumph

India's victory in Dubai makes them the first nation to win the Champions Trophy three times, further solidifying their dominance in ICC white-ball events. This triumph also signals a fitting response to their ODI World Cup heartbreak in 2023, proving their mettle on the global stage once again.