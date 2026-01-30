While Pakistan celebrated a drought-breaking victory over Australia in the first T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, the post-match press conference stole the headlines. Australian leg-spin maestro Adam Zampa went viral after a dry, dismissive response to a local journalist’s question regarding former captain Babar Azam.

Zampa, who was the standout performer for the visitors with figures of 4 for 24 in his four-over quota, was asked by a reporter how he felt about dismissing Babar Azam, whom the journalist referred to as the "premier batter."

Zampa’s reaction, which showed him visibly suppressing laughter after a brief pause, was followed by a succinct four-word answer: it was a "normal wicket." The clip has since circulated widely on social media, with fans debating the Australian’s nonchalant attitude toward the prized scalp of the former Pakistan skipper.

Pakistan’s Dominance and Tactical Shifts

Despite Zampa’s individual excellence, Pakistan secured a 22-run victory, ending a seven-match losing streak against Australia in T20Is. Saim Ayub was named Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance, contributing 40 off 22 balls and taking two critical wickets.

In the wake of this win, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed a significant change to the team's batting order for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Agha, who scored a quickfire 39, announced that he would be promoting himself to the No. 3 spot permanently.

"Yes, I'll be batting at No. 3 (in the future). We expect to face a lot of spin, and I believe I can dominate spin during the Powerplay. That's why I moved up, and that is where I'll stay," Ali Agha was quoted by the ICC.

This promotion pushes Babar Azam further down the order to No. 4, a role he sampled on Thursday while scoring 24 off 20 deliveries. Agha expressed confidence in his spin-heavy bowling attack, noting that their total of 168 was always going to be "plenty" on a Lahore pitch where the ball began to stop after the first ten overs.

Logistical Reality: Colombo Departure

Adding further weight to the reports that a boycott is unlikely, sources indicate that the Pakistan squad’s travel to Sri Lanka is already finalized. The team is expected to fly to Colombo on February 2, traveling alongside the Australian squad immediately following the conclusion of the three-match series in Lahore.

Upcoming Schedule:

Second T20I: Saturday, January 31

Third T20I: Sunday, February 1

World Cup Departure: Monday, February 2 (Morning)

World Cup Opener: February 7 vs Netherlands

The second and third matches of the series remain in Lahore, where Australia will look to adapt to the spin-friendly conditions before both teams transition to the World Cup stage.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup group fixtures:

v Netherlands: February 7, Colombo

v USA: February 10, Colombo

v India: February 15, Colombo

v Namibia: February 18, Colombo