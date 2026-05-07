Watch: After Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal allegedly spotted vaping on flight, Check legal implications as DGCA involved

Senior Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has landed in the middle of a major social media storm after a viral video allegedly showed him vaping aboard a flight while travelling with the team. The incident reportedly occurred during Punjab Kings’ journey to Hyderabad ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6.

The controversy has triggered intense debate online, with fans questioning both the disciplinary and legal implications of the alleged act.

Viral Clip From Arshdeep Singh’s Vlog Triggers Online Backlash

The controversy surfaced after PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh uploaded a travel vlog on his YouTube channel. Eagle-eyed viewers claimed they spotted Chahal allegedly using an e-cigarette in the background during the flight.

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Social Media Erupts

Screenshots and screen recordings from the clip quickly spread across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with many users criticizing the veteran spinner.

Several social media users also alleged that the original vlog was later edited to remove the controversial footage. However, copies of the unedited clip continue to circulate online.

One viral post even accused Chahal of “sneaking” the device onboard, calling it a potential safety risk for passengers and crew.

No Official Statement Yet

As of now, neither Chahal, Punjab Kings, nor the BCCI has issued an official clarification regarding the authenticity of the video or whether any investigation has been initiated.

Second IPL 2026 Vaping Controversy After Riyan Parag Incident

This marks the second major vaping-related controversy during IPL 2026.

Earlier this season, Riyan Parag was caught on live television allegedly vaping inside the dressing room during Rajasthan Royals’ match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

Parag was penalized under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.” He was fined 25% match fees and 1 demerit point. Following that incident, the BCCI had warned that stricter disciplinary action could follow in future cases.

DGCA Rules Could Put Chahal in Bigger Trouble

Unlike Parag’s dressing-room controversy, Chahal’s alleged act could invite legal complications beyond cricket regulations.

Smoking & Vaping Strictly Prohibited on Flights

Under updated DGCA guidelines introduced in February 2026, smoking and vaping are strictly banned on domestic flights in India.

Airlines have the authority to impose:

Immediate penalties

Passenger blacklisting

Up to a 30-day flying ban for disruptive behaviour

Questions Over Airport Security

The incident has also raised fresh questions regarding airport screening procedures, especially considering India’s strict restrictions on e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

Authorities could investigate how the alleged device was carried onboard.

Chahal’s Efforts Overshadowed During SRH Clash

The off-field controversy came during a frustrating outing for Chahal against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite bowling with control and creating multiple wicket-taking opportunities, Chahal suffered due to poor fielding support from teammates.

Three Crucial Chances Dropped

Shashank Singh dropped a straightforward catch offered by Heinrich Klaasen

Lockie Ferguson and Prabhsimran Singh gave Ishan Kishan two lives through missed opportunities

SRH eventually capitalized on the errors to post a massive 235/4.

Unwanted IPL 2026 Record

Chahal now holds the unfortunate record for the most dropped chances off a bowler in IPL 2026, with six catches missed off his bowling this season. The veteran spinner still managed respectable figures of 1/32 in four overs, dismissing Travis Head during the innings.