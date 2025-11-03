Watch: Amanjot Kaur’s Game-Changing Catch Turns The ICC Women’s World Cup Final In India’s Favour

India Women clinched a historic 52-run victory to be crowned ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 champions, defending their total of 298/7 with grit, discipline, and immense heart. South Africa, despite Laura Wolvaardt’s superb century, were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. The final moment came when Deepti Sharma struck the winning blow, getting Nadine de Klerk caught by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, sparking emotional celebrations across the DY Patil Stadium. It was a performance built on unity—Shafali Verma’s fiery 87, Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance, Richa Ghosh’s late blitz, and the breakthrough moments from Shafali and Amanjot in the field. After years of heartbreak, near-misses, and what-ifs, India finally lifted their first Women’s ODI World Cup, a moment that will echo forever in Indian cricket history.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai witnessed one of the most crucial turning points when Amanjot Kaur held her nerve and completed a pressure-laden catch to dismiss South African captain Laura Wolvaardt. The moment not only shifted the momentum back in India’s favour, but also ignited the crowd and the players, bringing India a step closer to their long-awaited maiden Women’s World Cup title.

South Africa, chasing 299 for glory, had kept themselves in the hunt thanks to Wolvaardt’s composed and determined century. The Proteas skipper was batting beautifully, holding her side together during tense phases and punishing anything loose. With the required rate rising and wickets falling at the other end, Wolvaardt was the key. India knew that her wicket would be the breakthrough that could tilt the balance.

And then came the defining moment.

Deepti Sharma floated one full and inviting outside off, tempting Wolvaardt to go for the expansive drive. The South African captain went for it, connecting well but not perfectly. The ball flew towards cover, where Amanjot Kaur remained calm under immense pressure. The stadium seemed to pause as the ball dipped — but Amanjot did not flinch. She judged it cleanly, her hands soft, eyes steady, completing a sensational catch.

Game Changing

As soon as the ball nestled safely in her palms, the entire Indian side erupted. The crowd roared, Harmanpreet Kaur sprinted across in celebration, and Wolvaardt walked back for a superb 101 off 98 balls but more importantly, South Africa’s hopes took a massive blow. Amanjot’s catch was not just athletic; it was psychological. It came at a stage where South Africa needed their captain to finish strongly. The dismissal left the Proteas needing too many, too fast, with India tightening the screws in the death overs. Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Shree Charani maintained discipline, and the pressure surged.

For India, this moment will be remembered as the one that swung the final their way the moment belief turned into destiny. For Amanjot Kaur, it is a highlight that will be replayed for years a catch that didn’t just remove a batter, but removed doubt.

India Set a Competitive Total with Strong Top-Order Contributions

Earlier in the day, India posted 298/7 in 50 overs, a total built on disciplined batting and bursts of acceleration. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana (45 off 58) and Shafali Verma (87 off 78) set the tone with a fluent 104-run partnership. Shafali was particularly dominant, mixing power with maturity, striking seven fours and two sixes to keep the run rate healthy.

In the middle overs, Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and Harmanpreet Kaur (20) tried to consolidate, but wickets at key stages prevented India from fully capitalizing. The stability returned when Deepti Sharma took control, producing a crucial 58 off 58, rotating strike effectively and guiding the innings during a tense phase.

A late burst from Richa Ghosh (34 off 24) injected momentum, smashing boundaries and ensuring India crossed the psychologically strong 290-run mark. South Africa, despite moments of discipline, struggled to maintain pressure consistently Ayabonga Khaka stood out with figures of 3/58 but lacked sustained support at the other end.

A catch that changed everything.