WATCH: Arshdeep Singh faces massive backlash over alleged racist remark towards Tilak Varma; check netizens' reactions

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has landed in fresh controversy after an alleged racist remark aimed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma. The video of the interaction between Arshdeep and Tilak before the IPL 2026 match between PBKS vs MI has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Arshdeep was allegedly heard saying “Oye andhera” ("Hey, dark one") while interacting with Tilak Varma after the match. The users interpreted the remark as a comment on Tilak Varma’s complexion, which quickly sparked heavy backlash across social media platforms.

The controversy was intensified further when Arshdeep allegedly pointed towards teammate Naman Dhir and said in Punjabi, "Aa dekh, aa hai Punjab da asli noor, te aa hai nakli," which translates to, "This is Punjab’s real glow, and this one is fake."

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Soon after the clip surfaced online, fans flooded X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram with criticism, calling the comments insensitive and inappropriate.

Here are some of the reactions:

Seeing how Tilak Varma reacted, Arshdeep Singh needs to stop this nonsense. Harassment in the name of "fun" is not okay. pic.twitter.com/cKfPVzf2gN — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) May 14, 2026

Arshdeep Singh looked straight at Tilak Varma and said:



“Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?”



The pain and discomfort on Tilak’s face said it all, He was visibly hurt and NOT impressed at all.



How can a “joke” cut so deep? This wasn’t banter, it was pure racial shade pic.twitter.com/86BbYv8wI9 — PitchTalks (@ThePitchTalks) May 14, 2026

Other Controversial Remarks

This is not the first time Arshdeep Singh has faced allegations over controversial remarks. Last year, a separate controversy involving Ishan Kishan and Sai Sudharsan had also sparked outrage online.

In an old Snapchat video, Arshdeep reportedly introduced Ishan Kishan by saying, "Bihar ki aan baan shaan, Ishan Kishan." Moments later, when the camera turned towards Sai Sudharsan, alleged remarks about "cleaning the camera lens" and "Where are the lips? triggered backlash from fans on social media.

The resurfacing of the old clip has added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Punjab Kings pacer.

Tilak Varma Powers Mumbai Indians to Big Win

Mumbai Indians delivered a commanding performance against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, handing them their fifth defeat of the season.

Tilak Varma smashed a sensational 75 off just 33 deliveries, anchoring MI's successful chase with aggressive Strokeplay. Ryan Rickelton also played a key role, while Will Jacks provided the finishing touches with a blistering 25 off only 10 balls.

Although Arshdeep Singh began strongly with a disciplined opening over that conceded just two runs, Mumbai Indians gradually took complete control of the chase.

The defeat marked Punjab Kings' fifth consecutive loss of the season, dealing a massive blow to their playoff hopes. PBKS now need to win both of their remaining matches, but even that may not be enough to secure qualification, as they will also depend on results from other teams. They currently remain on 13 points as the IPL 2026 playoff race heats up.