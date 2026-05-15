Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047755https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/watch-arshdeep-singh-faces-massive-backlash-over-alleged-racist-remark-towards-tilak-varma-check-netizens-reactions-3047755.html
NewsCricketWATCH: Arshdeep Singh faces massive backlash over alleged racist remark towards Tilak Varma; check netizens' reactions
ARSHDEEP SINGH

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh faces massive backlash over alleged racist remark towards Tilak Varma; check netizens' reactions

Arshdeep Singh has come under heavy social media fire after an alleged racist remark towards Tilak Varma before the PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 clash. Netizens slammed the Punjab Kings pacer for the controversial comments, while old clips involving similar allegations also resurfaced on social media.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Arshdeep Singh has landed in fresh controversy after an alleged racist remark aimed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma
  • Fans flooded social media and slammed the controversial “andhera” comment.
  • Tilak Varma powers Mumbai Indians to big win, handed PBKS their Fifth defeat of the season.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Arshdeep Singh faces massive backlash over alleged racist remark towards Tilak Varma; check netizens' reactionsPic Credits: IANS

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has landed in fresh controversy after an alleged racist remark aimed at Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma. The video of the interaction between Arshdeep and Tilak before the IPL 2026 match between PBKS vs MI has gone viral on social media. 

In the clip, Arshdeep was allegedly heard saying “Oye andhera” ("Hey, dark one") while interacting with Tilak Varma after the match. The users interpreted the remark as a comment on Tilak Varma’s complexion, which quickly sparked heavy backlash across social media platforms. 

The controversy was intensified further when Arshdeep allegedly pointed towards teammate Naman Dhir and said in Punjabi, "Aa dekh, aa hai Punjab da asli noor, te aa hai nakli," which translates to, "This is Punjab’s real glow, and this one is fake." 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Soon after the clip surfaced online, fans flooded X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram with criticism, calling the comments insensitive and inappropriate.

Here are some of the reactions:

Other Controversial Remarks

This is not the first time Arshdeep Singh has faced allegations over controversial remarks. Last year, a separate controversy involving Ishan Kishan and Sai Sudharsan had also sparked outrage online.

In an old Snapchat video, Arshdeep reportedly introduced Ishan Kishan by saying, "Bihar ki aan baan shaan, Ishan Kishan." Moments later, when the camera turned towards Sai Sudharsan, alleged remarks about "cleaning the camera lens" and "Where are the lips? triggered backlash from fans on social media.

The resurfacing of the old clip has added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Punjab Kings pacer. 

Tilak Varma Powers Mumbai Indians to Big Win

Mumbai Indians delivered a commanding performance against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, handing them their fifth defeat of the season.

Tilak Varma smashed a sensational 75 off just 33 deliveries, anchoring MI's successful chase with aggressive Strokeplay. Ryan Rickelton also played a key role, while Will Jacks provided the finishing touches with a blistering 25 off only 10 balls.

Although Arshdeep Singh began strongly with a disciplined opening over that conceded just two runs, Mumbai Indians gradually took complete control of the chase.

The defeat marked Punjab Kings' fifth consecutive loss of the season, dealing a massive blow to their playoff hopes. PBKS now need to win both of their remaining matches, but even that may not be enough to secure qualification, as they will also depend on results from other teams. They currently remain on 13 points as the IPL 2026 playoff race heats up.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Anil Chauhan
Integrated Theatre Commands loading soon? CDS Chauhan submits final report
India-Russia
Russia assures India on oil supply amid global energy uncertainty
Railway station
World’s Highest Railway Station: A ‘Death Zone’ at 5,068m; Not in India
BRICS Foreign Ministers meet
Tensions at BRICS FM meet: Iran-UAE trade accusations over West Asia war
Artificial intelligence
China’s AI strategy is reshaping the developing world
Supreme Court of India
‘Why should Cabinet Minister pick Election Commissioners?’ SC questions center
north indian food combos
Delicious North Indian Food Combos to Enjoy Anytime
Pakistan
Pakistan faces deepening political, economic strain one year after Op Sindoor
rss general secretary dattatreya hosabale
Pakistan reacts to RSS’ call for keeping the dialogue window open with Pak
Lonar lake
50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake