Watch: Australian Commentator Breaks Down in Tears as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Script an Emotional Farewell in Sydney

Cricket fans witnessed an unforgettable emotional spectacle at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli possibly batted together for the last time on Australian soil. What began as a simple run chase turned into a poignant moment of sporting history — a “last dance” between two modern-day giants of Indian cricket.

An australian commentator was seen crying when Kohli and Rohit played their last game in Australia.



Cricket truly unites the people man pic.twitter.com/R71605Vh8A October 26, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

An Emotional Farewell Down Under

The third and final ODI between India and Australia was already charged with nostalgia. Having retired from T20Is in 2024 and Tests earlier this year, Kohli and Rohit now represent India solely in the 50-over format. This match was special — their first international appearance together in seven months and quite possibly their final one in Australia.

The SCG crowd erupted in applause as Rohit and Kohli walked out to chase 237. In that moment, emotion transcended rivalry. It wasn’t just the Indian fans in tears — even an Australian commentator couldn’t hold back his emotions while watching the duo weave their magic one last time.

In a clip shared by SEN Cricket, the commentator was seen wiping his tears as he witnessed history unfold. “Standby, because while the skipper is departing, the king is about to arrive for the very last time on Australian shores in Indian colours. Ladies and gentlemen… here he is, Virat Kohli,” remarked Adam White, his voice quivering with emotion.

His colleague, Trent Copeland, summed it up perfectly: “You got to pinch yourself occasionally, don’t you, Whitey? We’re witnessing the end of an era. These two have defined a generation of cricket.”

The Partnership That Defined the Match — and an Era

What followed was vintage Kohli-Rohit mastery. The pair stitched together a 168-run stand for the second wicket, effortlessly chasing down Australia’s target of 237 in just 38.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 121 off 125 balls was a captain’s knock — measured, powerful, and poetic. The Indian skipper’s 33rd ODI century not only sealed the game but also reaffirmed his place among the greatest ODI batters in history, trailing only Kohli and Tendulkar in centuries.

Kohli, after suffering two consecutive ducks earlier in the series, reminded the world of his class with a composed 74 not out off 81 balls. In doing so, he surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in men’s ODI history, amassing 14,255 runs in 305 matches.

When the two walked off together, bat raised, the entire SCG rose to its feet. It wasn’t just applause — it was gratitude, admiration, and collective realization that an era was coming to a graceful end.

The Viral Moment That Melted the Internet

Within minutes, the video of the emotional commentator watching Kohli and Rohit bat went viral. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “An Australian commentator was seen crying when Kohli and Rohit played their last game in Australia. Cricket truly unites people.”

The clip amassed over 40,000 likes and 5,000 shares, symbolizing how deeply these two Indian greats have touched hearts across borders. It wasn’t just about runs or records — it was about legacy, leadership, and the shared emotion that cricket evokes.

Rohit Sharma Wins Player of the Series

Despite India losing the series 1-2, Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Series for his consistency. After a gritty fifty in Adelaide and a masterful century in Sydney, he looked every bit the seasoned campaigner leading from the front. Kohli’s return to form added the perfect finishing touch to India’s morale-boosting victory.

With this chapter closing, India and Australia now turn their focus to the upcoming five-match T20I series, starting October 29 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. But no matter what follows, the emotional Sydney evening will be remembered as the day two legends bowed out in style — side by side, like they always did.