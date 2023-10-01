The Pakistan cricket team has been riding a wave of enthusiasm and love ever since they set foot in India on September 27, gearing up for the much-anticipated World Cup 2023. Their arrival was met with a heartwarming reception at the Hyderabad airport, and their fans have continued to show their unwavering support since then.

A Night of Celebration

After a spirited practice session and a less-than-ideal start with a loss to New Zealand in their first warm-up match on September 29, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team decided to unwind and rejuvenate. Their chosen method? A lavish team dinner in the heart of Hyderabad.

As they disembarked from their team bus, the players were welcomed with bead garlands and roses, a testament to the warmth of Indian hospitality. Thunderous applause filled the air as the Men in Green entered the restaurant, setting the tone for a memorable evening.

Impressed by Indian Hospitality

The Pakistan cricket team was visibly impressed by the warm reception and sumptuous food they enjoyed during their dinner outing. In a heartwarming gesture, they reciprocated by clicking photos with the restaurant's chefs and their fans, both inside and outside the establishment. This camaraderie between players and fans transcends boundaries and exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and unity that cricket fosters.

Upcoming World Cup Matches

As Pakistan gears up for their second warm-up match against Australia on October 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the team is undoubtedly boosted by the support and camaraderie they have experienced in India. Their World Cup journey will officially begin on October 6 when they face Netherlands at the same venue. With the enthusiastic backing of their fans, Pakistan is determined to make a mark in the tournament.

PCB's Visa Concerns

In other news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised concerns about visa approvals for Pakistan fans and media. They have urged the Apex Council to expedite the visa policy so that fans and journalists can support and cover the team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament already underway, there is a growing sense of anxiety among Pakistan's cricket enthusiasts.

Shadab Khan's Optimism

Pakistan's vice-captain, Shadab Khan, shared his thoughts on playing in India after a seven-year gap. He expressed that the conditions in India are similar to Pakistan, making it feel like home for the team. Shadab believes that the team with a strong bowling attack will have the upper hand in the ODI World Cup due to the flat tracks and small boundaries in India. Regarding his own form, Shadab acknowledged a recent rough patch but expressed confidence after getting much-needed rest post the Asia Cup.

Support for Fakhar Zaman

Lastly, Shadab Khan extended support to Fakhar Zaman, who has faced criticism for his recent performances. Shadab emphasized Fakhar's impact on the team and highlighted his ability to turn the game in Pakistan's favour with his explosive batting. As the Pakistan cricket team continues their journey in the ODI World Cup 2023, the camaraderie, support from fans, and determination to succeed are the driving forces behind their quest for cricketing glory.