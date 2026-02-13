WATCH - Caught in 4K! Suryakumar busted by wife watching Nora Fatehi's sizzling dance; Ishan & Arshdeep's epic laughter steals the show

While the intense pressure of the T20 World Cup usually dominates headlines, a hysterical off-field moment involving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has taken social media by storm. During the grand opening ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on February 9, the skipper's wife, Devisha Shetty, captured a candid video of her husband enjoying the performance of popular actress Nora Fatehi.

The Viral Interaction

As Nora Fatehi performed her hit tracks on the field, the Indian players were watching from the comfort of the dressing room. In a video circulating on Instagram, Devisha is seen zooming in on the actress's dance moves before humorously panning the camera to catch Suryakumar’s reaction.

The cricketer, initially oblivious, erupted into a cheeky smile the moment he realized he was being recorded by his wife. The clip shows Suryakumar beaming and giving a thumbs up toward Devisha, acknowledging the playful "spy" camera from the side-on angle.

Teammates Join the Fun

The extra touch to the video was provided by teammates Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, and Tilak Varma. Kishan and Arshdeep were seen in absolute splits, unable to contain their laughter as they watched their captain’s leg being pulled.

Social media users quickly jumped on the comedic value of the clip. One popular Instagram account shared the video with the caption: “Ishan Kishan is that one friend who doesn’t just watch you get into trouble, he makes sure everyone else sees it too. The 4K zoom from Devisha was lethal. You can see the exact moment Suryakumar Yadav realises he is going to be sleeping on the couch tonight. Trying not to laugh."

A Grand Kickoff at Wankhede

The opening ceremony, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), set the stage for India’s tournament opener against the USA. Alongside Nora Fatehi, the event featured a high-energy performance from popular singer Badshah.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic gesture as ICC Chairman Jay Shah and the 2024 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, officially declared the tournament open. They were joined on stage by child representatives from all 20 participating nations, marking the beginning of the largest T20 World Cup to date.

Despite the fun and games, Suryakumar quickly shifted his focus back to the field, leading India with a match-winning 84-run knock against the USA shortly after the festivities. It appears that while he may have been teased in the dressing room, his form remains as lethal as ever.

India's Explosive Start

India’s campaign has gotten off to an explosive start beyond just the opening festivities. Following the win against the USA, the Men in Blue continued their dominant streak by defeating Namibia by a massive margin of 93 runs. This victory has further solidified their standing in the group stages. However, the cricketing world is now focused on February 15, as the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan clash draws near. Fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath for this high-stakes encounter, which is expected to be the biggest spectacle of the tournament so far.