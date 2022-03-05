WATCH: Comedy of errors by Sri Lankans, Mohammed Shami survives run out scare

A huge mix up took place between Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami when they were batting together.

It was the 125th over of the Indian innings and left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando was bowling for Sri Lanka. Jadeja got a half-tracker from him and he smashed it to mid-wicket region. The pair took a single and then both looked interested for a double. Jadeja called for a double but pulled back the next second. However, Shami had almost reached the non-striker's end by then.

Fernando collected the ball at the non-striker's end but dislodged the bails unware of where Shami was. If he was aware he could have easily thrown it to batting end and Shami would have been run out by some miles.

Here's what happened:

As you can see, the wicket-keeper is stunned by what Fernando did there and so were other Sri Lankans on the field.

India continue to dominate 1st Test

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8 against Sri Lanka in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.

Resuming the second session at 468/7, India lost its eighth wicket quite early as Vishwa Fernando sent Jayant Yadav (2) back to the pavilion.

However, Ravindra Jadeja kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. The left-handed batter brought up his 150 in the 123rd over of the innings.Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and Rohit Sharma finally declared the innings with the score being 574/8. Sri Lanka was made to bowl 129.2 overs in the first innings. Along with Jadeja, Mohammed Shami also remained unbeaten on 20.

With ANI inputs