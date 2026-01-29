WATCH: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Felicitates Blind Women’s Cricket World Cup Champions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended a warm and inspiring welcome to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind after their historic triumph in the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. The felicitation ceremony was held at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan, where the Chief Minister met the players, coaches, and representatives of the Blind Association.

Congratulating the team on their groundbreaking achievement, Gupta praised their courage, resilience, and fighting spirit.

“The daughters of our nation are very strong. I firmly believe they can hit the ball out of the park,” she said, underlining the team’s role as symbols of empowerment and barrier-breaking excellence in Indian sport.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted the World Champion Blind Women’s T20 Cricket Team, along with their coaches and members of the Blind Association, at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan.



(Video: CMO) pic.twitter.com/S940OqkXMe — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2026

Historic Triumph in Para-Cricket

The felicitation followed a landmark achievement in disability sports, as India lifted the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, organized under the guidance of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). The tournament was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring six nations, and ran from November 11 to 23, 2025, with key matches including the final held in Colombo.

Unbeaten Champions Under Inspirational Leadership

Led by captain Deepika T. C. (Karnataka) and vice-captain Ganga S. Kadam (Maharashtra), the Indian team produced an impeccable unbeaten run throughout the tournament. Their campaign was marked by tactical discipline, mental toughness, and exceptional teamwork despite the unique challenges posed by visual impairment.

Final Showdown: India Outclass Nepal in Colombo

The tournament climaxed with a high-octane final against Nepal on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the P Sara Oval, Colombo. Opting to bowl first, India delivered a clinical performance to restrict Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs.

India’s chase was swift and authoritative, reaching 115/3 in just 12.1 overs to seal a seven-wicket victory and etch their name in history.

Match-Winners and Standout Performers

Several players delivered memorable performances during the campaign:

Phula Saren starred in the final, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls, earning the Player of the Match award.

Captain Deepika T. C. showcased all-round brilliance, including a sensational 91 off 58 balls against Australia, leading by example throughout the tournament.

Karuna Pangi Kumari, a Class 10 student from Visakhapatnam, impressed with a composed 42 in the final, displaying maturity beyond her years.

Durga Yevle, born in 2003, emerged as an inspiring figure, rising from a modest small-town background to represent India on the world stage through sheer determination.

Dominance Throughout the Tournament

India’s flawless run included commanding victories in the league stage against Sri Lanka, Australia, Nepal, USA, and Pakistan, followed by a nine-wicket win over Australia in the semi-final. Their dominance reinforced India’s growing stature in blind women’s cricket.

A Landmark Moment for Inclusion and Empowerment

Beyond the trophy, this historic triumph stands as a powerful statement for inclusivity and empowerment in disability sports. It has inspired countless individuals across the country, proving that visual impairment is no barrier to excellence.

The felicitation by the Delhi Chief Minister, along with recognition from other dignitaries, highlights the national respect these athletes have earned. Their journey reflects courage over adversity, belief over limitation, and opportunity born from perseverance.

As role models, these champions continue to inspire future generations showing that India’s daughters are unbreakable and capable of extraordinary feats. This victory is expected to pave the way for greater visibility, investment, and opportunities in women’s para-cricket in the years to come.