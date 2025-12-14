Advertisement
WATCH: England Team Security Pushes Cameraperson At Brisbane Airport, Ashes Tension Grows

The confrontation took place on Saturday morning when the England squad arrived at the airport to travel to Adelaide for the third Ashes Test.

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A fresh controversy has surfaced in the ongoing Ashes series after a security member of the England cricket team.
  • The team has been under intense scrutiny following back to back eight wicket defeats.
WATCH: England Team Security Pushes Cameraperson At Brisbane Airport, Ashes Tension Grows

A fresh controversy has surfaced in the ongoing Ashes series after a security member of the England cricket team was seen pushing a cameraperson at Brisbane airport. The incident involved a cameraman from Australian broadcaster Channel 7 and led to a heated verbal exchange between the two. The confrontation took place on Saturday morning when the England squad arrived at the airport to travel to Adelaide for the third Ashes Test, which is set to begin on December 17. As the cameraperson attempted to get closer to the players, the England team’s security guard intervened and pushed him, triggering a tense argument that was caught on video.

A clip of the incident has since surfaced on social media, further fuelling discussion around player access and media restrictions during the series.

Notably, Cricket Australia has already issued clear instructions to media personnel regarding coverage of both teams while they are in transit during the Ashes.

“The Australian and England teams will not be available for interview while in transit during the NRMA Ashes series. All airport, hotel and transit coverage is vision only and must be captured from a respectful distance,” a CA statement read.

England under pressure in Ashes series

The incident comes at a difficult time for England, who are currently trailing 2 0 in the Ashes series. With two matches still remaining, England face the prospect of losing the series if they fail to bounce back in the upcoming Test.

The team has been under intense scrutiny following back to back eight wicket defeats in the opening two Tests, raising questions over their performances and preparation.

Australia squad for third Ashes Test

Australia have named the following squad for the third Test
Pat Cummins captain, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England squad for the Ashes

England’s squad includes
Ben Stokes captain, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

As the focus shifts to the third Test in Adelaide, the off field incident adds another layer of tension to an already heated Ashes contest.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

