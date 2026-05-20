WATCH - F Word dropped! LSG captain Rishabh Pant swears on live TV after RR loss

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant offered a candid and unvarnished analysis following his team’s seven wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday. Even though his team suffered another defeat, Pant adamantly maintained that they are still an excellent squad.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been mathematically knocked out of the playoff contention. Despite this, they managed to put up a massive total of 220 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs on a pitch that heavily favored the batters. However, the Rajasthan Royals tracked down the target in a mere 19.1 overs, finishing at 225 for 3 after Donovan Ferreira secured the victory with a late boundary.

Pant Maintains Ultimate Faith in His Roster

Regardless of the negative outcome, Pant stood firmly behind the capabilities and mental strength of his players, emphasizing that their self-belief is not dictated by scoreboard results.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We are proud as a team regardless of what our situation is right now. The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn't gone our way, and everyone knows that, but that doesn't take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team," the LSG skipper said after the loss.

Analyzing the Batting Finish and Bowling Execution

While giving credit to the opposition for their precise execution, the captain noted that his team fell slightly short of an even larger total despite getting off to a powerful start.

"I think there are a few ways to look at it. In the middle overs and then in the last over, the way Archer bowled, I think it was really good. But we could have actually scored five or ten runs more on this kind of wicket when you get that kind of start, and we just couldn't capitalise in the last over," Pant said.

When evaluating the overarching difficulties of defending targets on batter friendly tracks, Pant spoke about the incredibly thin margin of error for bowlers and the necessity of sticking to basic tactics when under intense pressure.

“It's definitely a difficult one for sure because you always want to back your bowlers, but sometimes it's hard. On a wicket like this, there is less margin for the bowlers, and having too many suggestions doesn't work out. Sometimes you have to keep a simple plan, keep focusing on one ball at a time, and just try to execute the plan,” he added.

The Role of Veteran Experience and Tactical Choices

The wicketkeeper batter also underscored how crucial veteran presence is during tight moments, noting that seasoned expertise cannot be easily substituted when the game hangs in the balance.

"Experience is something you're always going to miss, regardless of whether things go good or bad, because experience can't be earned overnight. It takes years for people to gain that experience, and definitely in pressure situations, that is one thing which keeps you ahead for sure," he said.

Finally, Pant justified his strategic decision regarding when he chose to bring spinner Shahbaz Ahmed into the bowling attack, pointing to specific batsman matchups that dictated the move.

"Definitely because of the left-handers. They had been batting for a brief period of time and exposing a left-arm spinner; we didn't want that, especially because Rathi was there in the side, so why take a chance on Shahbaz when Rathi is there in the side?" he explained.