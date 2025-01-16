Watch - Fire Breaks Out During Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025 Match, Play Haulted At The Gabba

The Big Bash League is one of the most popular franchise tournaments across the world. The 2025 edition of the high-octane league saw 35 games being played so far. But then the 36th match turned out to be a dangerous one.

During the 36th Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba, Brisbane, the game was stopped after fire broke out inside the playing arena. The game saw a solid start with Hobart Hurricanes making 47/0 in 4 overs in pursuit of chasing 201.

Play was delayed at The Gabba when a fire broke out in the stands. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/v2J2OktfuF — KFC Big Bash League (BBL) January 16, 2025

To take control of the situation, police and security personnel intervened. A small fire erupted in the DJ booth of the Gabba at approximately 4:11 IST and as a result, police and security teams chipped in.

“There also looks to be a fire up near the DJ deck at the moment, which is a tad concerning!” Emma Freedman said on Channel 7.

“It’s actually flames, they’re putting them out.

“There was an incident with some fireworks earlier as well. This is truly on fire! It’s hot here for the Heat!”

Fans who were watching the game from the stands had to vacate their seats as a safety measure. All the players and officials had to leave the field as the situation was brought under control.

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Tom Alsop (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Nathan McSweeney, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Paul Walter

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (O/S), Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward