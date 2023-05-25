WATCH: Gautam Gambhir’s Aggressive Celebration When Naveen-ul-Haq Dismisses Cameron Green In IPL 2023 Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir is someone who where’s his feelings on his sleeve. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Gambhir has been super aggressive and backed his team’s players all the way. Gambhir’s explosive face-off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been one of the biggest talking points of the IPL 2023.

On Wednesday, LSG crashed out of IPL 2023 after losing by 81 runs to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, claiming 4/38 but MI went on to pile up 182 for 8 after batting first at Chepauk.

Naveen dismissed in-form MI all-rounder Cameron Green for 41 off 23 balls, soon after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav for 33 off 20 balls. Gambhir couldn’t stay calm as Naveen clean bowled Green to give LSG two wickets in 11th over of the match.

WATCH Gautam Gambhir’s aggressive celebration after Naveen-ul-Haq dismisses Cameron Green…

After the match Naveen-ul-Haq called Gambhir a legend of the game. “Gautam Gambhir is a legend. We all know what he’s done for Indian cricket. I respect him as a mentor and legend of cricket, I learnt a lot from him,” Naveen said in the post-match press conference.

Naveen has been targeted by the Indian crowd since his face-off against Virat Kohli earlier this season. Naveen had heated argument with Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli which was followed by a huge fight between Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

After the RCB-LSG game, Naveen posted Instagram stories of sweet mangoes whenever the Bangalore-based franchise did not perform well in other matches. Naveen had even uploaded a laughing meme video on his Instagram Story after RCB were knocked out of the tournament after losing to Gujarat Titans in their last match.

Asked about the ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants during the Eliminator on Wednesday, Naveen said, “I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his name or any player's name. I enjoy it. It gives me passion to do well for my team.”