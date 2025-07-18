The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a video of head coach Gautam Gambhir’s emotional dressing room speech following India’s narrow defeat in the third Test against England at Lord’s. The match ended in heartbreak, with images of a dejected Mohammed Siraj being helped up by England’s Joe Root and Zak Crawley capturing the mood, while Ravindra Jadeja stood devastated at the non-striker’s end, slowly removing his gloves after an exhausting battle.

Jadeja’s valiant knock, built on patience, grit, and impeccable technique, had nearly carried India to a famous win. His effort stood out as a moment of sheer resilience as he fought alongside the tailenders in a near-impossible chase. However, England held their nerve to clinch the match by 22 runs. He scored a determined 61 from 181 deliveries, spending almost three hours at the crease. His partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had rekindled India's hopes despite the top eight wickets falling within the first 40 overs of the innings. India, chasing a target of 193, were bowled out for 170 in 74.5 overs.

Despite the heartbreaking result, there was no doubt within the Indian camp about Jadeja’s approach. This was echoed in head coach Gautam Gambhir’s stirring speech to the team, which was later shared by the BCCI in a video titled “The MVP ft. Ravindra Jadeja.”

“That was an incredible fight. The fight from Jaddu was absolutely brilliant,” Gambhir said, applauding Jadeja’s commitment and temperament under pressure.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also praised Jadeja, highlighting his calmness and ability to deliver in challenging situations.

“I always felt he has the ability to take pressure. With so much of experience, he normally comes with something that the team needs in any challenging conditions. Really, really valuable to the team,” Kotak said.

Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate echoed similar sentiments, noting how Jadeja has evolved as a batter.

“His batting has reached another level. The consistency and the calmness he brought in the last two Tests—his defence is rock solid, looks like a proper batter,” Doeschate added.

While the match slipped away from India, the spirit and fight shown by Ravindra Jadeja earned the admiration of the team management and fans alike.