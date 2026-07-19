/WATCH- 'Humko Kya...': Rohit Sharma’s viral five-word reaction flips retirement drama

Ahead of the high stakes series finale against England at Lord's, senior Indian batsman Rohit Sharma appeared entirely unfazed by the intense media chatter surrounding his future in fifty over cricket. A backstage video capturing an informal chat between the veteran opener and India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, quickly went viral, revealing a squad detached from outside pressure. The candid interaction follows a wave of speculation that ignited during the second ODI in Cardiff, where rumors circulated that the historic London ground would host the veteran's farewell performance in the format.
The footage emerged as the tourists began their warm up routines on the Lord's turf. A completely at ease Rohit was seen walking alongside Kotak, laughing off the speculation that dominated sports headlines all week.
"Hum log ko bahar kya chal raha hai, us se humko kya," Rohit was overheard saying in the clip, which translates to, "We have nothing to do with what is going on outside."
BCCI and Coaching Staff Shut Down Speculation
The online frenzy prompted immediate clarification from the upper echelons of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Board Secretary Devajit Saikia moved swiftly to dismiss the retirement narratives, assuring fans that the standard bearer's one day international career extends well past the London fixture.
The rumors originally gathered steam following reports of a tactical meeting involving head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and the 39 year old batsman. Speculation suggested that the management intended to transition toward younger opening options alongside current ODI captain Shubman Gill, looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup cycle.
Rohit Sharma Dekho yeh sb yhha khada hai "bahar kya chal raha hai ussya hamara kya lena dena"— THE LLORD (@BlueBloodcric) July 18, 2026
ROHIT FOR 2027 WC #RohitSharma #odiworldcup2027 pic.twitter.com/cR4p52AS3Q
Addressing the claims directly Saikia stated that the selection committee has never treated this match as a farewell event. He reiterated that the veteran remains a core component of the limited overs setup, with his place determined purely by form, fitness, and tactical requirements.
Technical Backing from the Camp
The team management also offered strong technical support during the pre match press interactions. Fast bowling coach Morne Morkel analyzed the testing English conditions, noting that early lateral movement has challenged all top order batsmen throughout the tour.
"As I said earlier, it is hard work with a new ball up front. We've seen throughout the series that the ball is moving around. So batting up front is not easy. No doubt Rohit will work it out," Morkel told reporters on Saturday.
The former South African international emphasized the immense intangible value the senior player brings to the dressing room.
"He's done it in the past. His experience... and he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he's going about things," he added.
Legacy and What Lies Ahead
Boasting a monumental record of over 11,757 runs in the 50 over format, the veteran's legacy is secure, highlighted by a dominant scoring run in the 2023 World Cup and a subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy title. While the leadership mantle transitioned to Gill following that tournament, the veteran's role as a primary anchor remains vital.
With the three match series currently deadlocked at 1-1, India needs their premier opener at his destructive best to secure a historic series triumph on English soil. All eyes are on Rohit as people are considering this his last international game.
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