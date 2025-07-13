Watch- 'I am A Guy Who Will Never Give Up, Still Want To Play Test Cricket': BGT Hero Vows To Fight For India Test Comeback

Ajinkya Rahane, who last represented India in Test cricket during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, has reiterated his desire to make a return to the longest format of the game. Despite not wearing the whites for nearly two years, the veteran batter remains hopeful of another opportunity. Currently in England for India’s five-match Test series, Rahane was spotted at Lord’s and spoke about his ambitions during an interview with Sky Sports Cricket. The 37-year-old shared that the passion for Test cricket still burns strong within him.

“It’s good to be here. I still want to play Test cricket. I am really passionate about playing Test cricket, and at this moment, I am enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days, and I carried my training clothes so that I can keep myself fit. Our domestic season is starting so the preparation has just begun,” Rahane said.

Rahane has featured in 85 Test matches for India, amassing 5077 runs in the format. Despite being out of the national team for some time, his commitment to the game has remained intact. A few months ago, he had similarly expressed his aspirations for a comeback.

“I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then, let’s see what happens in the future,” he added.

Rahane emphasized that giving up has never been an option for him.

“I am a guy who will never give up. Always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It’s always about that, focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well, and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment,” he added.

Rahane also has leadership credentials to his name, having captained India in six Tests. Most notably, he led the team during the 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar series, which is remembered for one of the greatest comebacks in Test history. After India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and regular captain Virat Kohli returned home, Rahane stepped in and guided the team to a famous series win. His century in the second Test at Melbourne was a turning point, helping India level the series and eventually clinch it despite multiple injury setbacks.