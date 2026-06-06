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NewsCricketWATCH- 'ICC doesn't run on one team' : Jay Shah's blunt verdict on Bangladesh's T20 WC 2026 exclusion after record-breaking tournament
JAY SHAH ON BANGLADESH T20 WC 2026 BOYCOTT

WATCH- 'ICC doesn't run on one team' : Jay Shah's blunt verdict on Bangladesh's T20 WC 2026 exclusion after record-breaking tournament

International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah has spoken out regarding the events surrounding Bangladesh's refusal to participate in the T20 World Cup, emphasizing the overall authority of the governing body while celebrating unprecedented broadcast metrics.

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BCB requested that all of their scheduled matches be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka.
  • T20 WC 2026 in India was played without Bangladesh and eventually India emerged victorious.
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WATCH- 'ICC doesn't run on one team' : Jay Shah's blunt verdict on Bangladesh's T20 WC 2026 exclusion after record-breaking tournamentCredits - X

International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah has spoken out regarding the events surrounding Bangladesh's refusal to participate in the T20 World Cup, emphasizing the overall authority of the governing body while celebrating unprecedented broadcast metrics.

Pre-Tournament Friction and Selection Fallout
The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup saw India achieve a landmark feat by becoming the first side to retain their title and the first country to win the tournament as primary hosts. Even though the global event provided numerous historic highlights on the pitch, it was clouded by a major dispute prior to the opening matches.

Following the omission of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad during the 2026 Indian Premier League, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided against traveling to primary host nation India. At the last minute, the BCB requested that all of their scheduled matches be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka.

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When the BCB maintained their stance and refused to compromise on their location demands, the ICC chose to exclude Bangladesh from the competition entirely, naming Scotland as their replacement to ensure the tournament proceeded without delay.

The Governing Body Outlines Institutional Priority
During a presentation at the India Business Leaders Awards, Jay Shah directly addressed the pre-tournament friction. Although he avoided explicitly naming Bangladesh, his commentary clearly pointed toward the nation's refusal to play matches on Indian soil.

Shah clarified the hierarchy of international cricket administration:

"Before this ICC World Cup began, many people were discussing whether this team would play or not, and how the World Cup would be conducted. But as ICC Chairman, I want to tell you that nothing is bigger than the organisation. An organisation is not defined by a single team, it is built by all the teams together."

Broadcast Milestones and Audience Metrics
The ICC Chairman subsequently shifted focus to the record-breaking media engagement generated throughout the tournament. According to Shah, the competition established historic benchmarks across all broadcast and digital mediums, securing its place as one of the most viewed events in cricket history.

Detailing the commercial and digital reach, Shah stated:

"In terms of viewership, the World Cup shattered every record. First time in history, we recorded 7.2 million concurrent views, while overall viewership also broke all previous records. That is why this World Cup proved to be extremely significant."

Ultimately, India's historic successful title defense combined with unmatched fan interaction ensured that the 2026 tournament achieved massive success, overcoming the administrative challenges that emerged before the first delivery was bowled.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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