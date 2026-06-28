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  • /WATCH- Ireland beat India for first time ever in 1st T20I, but biggest celebrations were in Jai Moondra's Rajasthan's Tonk -Here's why

WATCH- Ireland beat India for first time ever in 1st T20I, but biggest celebrations were in Jai Moondra's Rajasthan's Tonk -Here's why

Born on January 10, 1997, in Tonk, Rajasthan, Moondra’s path to the international stage is one of the most unique stories in the modern era of the sport. Jai took 3 wickets vs India druing1st T20I.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
WATCH- Ireland beat India for first time ever in 1st T20I, but biggest celebrations were in Jai Moondra's Rajasthan's Tonk -Here's why
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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