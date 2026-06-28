“I am sad that India lost, but my son performed so well and brought laurels to his family, Rajasthan, and the country. I am proud of him. He picked up two wickets. Everyone who ever watched him play used to tell us to make him a cricketer. After 10th grade, he focused more on his studies because his father wanted him to get a degree first and then focus on this. He completed his education and then pursued this. He had joined an academy.”