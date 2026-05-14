WATCH - 'It's going to finish one day...': Virat Kohli drops bombshell retirement remark after match-winning 105* vs KKR

Virat Kohli’s historic performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders was marked by significant milestones, yet his post-match reflections resonated most deeply. After delivering a match-winning century in Raipur, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon shared that he has moved past an obsession with statistics, focusing instead on enjoying the remaining time in his career.

Kohli orchestrated a six-wicket victory for RCB with a brilliant unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, propelling the team back to the summit of the IPL 2026 points table. This innings was particularly notable for several achievements:

Fastest to 14,000 T20 runs: Surpassing the record previously held by Chris Gayle.

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Most Capped IPL Player: Making his 279th appearance in the league.

During the post-match ceremony, Kohli discussed his evolving perspective on the sport. "Well, I just love batting, even after all this. That's my core feeling," he remarked. "What an honour to be playing at this level. What an honour to be competing with the very best in the world still. This is all I've done all my life. Cricket is absolutely something that I truly love."

The love for batting that hasn't faded away after more than two decades



Virat Kohli on what keeps him going #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvKKR | @imVkohli | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/DzqJnTUkWm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2026

A Shift from Pressure to Gratitude

At 37, having already stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, Kohli acknowledged that retirement is no longer a distant concept. Despite ongoing speculation regarding his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, he emphasizes gratitude over the pressure of numbers.

"And I just give my heart and soul out there on the field, whether I'm fielding or batting, because it's going to finish one day," Kohli stated. "And I want to make the most of every day that I'm on the field and just enjoy myself and have a lot of fun and look forward to pressure situations".

Overcoming Recent Struggles

The century was a vital response to a rare lean patch. Prior to the Raipur fixture, Kohli faced intense scrutiny after recording consecutive ducks against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, facing only three balls across both games.

Against KKR, Kohli capitalized on an early reprieve when Rovman Powell dropped him on 21. He reached his half-century in 32 balls and dominated the chase alongside Devdutt Padikkal. He eventually reached his 9th IPL hundred with a single against Vaibhav Arora in the 19th over, before Jitesh Sharma finished the game.

Kohli noted that his recent failures provided necessary recalibration. “When you look back, those failures are so important because they put you back into the place that gets you the performances in the first place and it doesn't let you go off your intense best,” he explained. “So I think that's why people say pressure is a privilege. And of course, I was nervous. I just wanted to get off the mark and just celebrate and have a bit of fun there.”

IPL 2026 Playoff Implications

This victory places the defending champions, RCB, at 16 points, making them strong contenders for a top-two finish. Conversely, KKR’s defeat ended a four-match winning streak. Despite a career-best 71 from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Kolkata’s playoff chances are now precarious, as they can only reach a maximum of 15 points.